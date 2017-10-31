Pres. Sirleaf Launches National Biometric Identification System of Liberia

Monrovia – President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has formally launched the National Biometric Identification Registry; describing the launch as a significant accomplishment of the Government of Liberia.

“This occasion marks a significant accomplishment of the Government of the Republic of Liberia,” the Liberian leader said.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf made the statement on Monday, October 30, 2017 in Congo Town when she formally launched and performed ribbon-cutting ceremony at the National Biometric Identification System of Liberia.

The Liberian leader credited the accomplishment of the National Biometric Identification Registry to the support received from international partners including the World Bank.

She said the birth of National Identification Registry would allow the entity gather and manage factual information about citizens in a timely manner.

Speaking further, she emphasized that the National Identification Registry will reduce the huge spending on the production of passports, driver license, elections and pensioners.

She expressed deep gratitude to individuals and institutions including the 53rd National Legislature for their meaningful contribution toward national development.

Making remarks, the Executive Director of the Registry, Mr. Tiah Nagbe, said the Registry will comprise of two major components - the Dynamic Data Base and the Identification Card.

He said the identification Card will contain 10 digits while the Data Base will be the storage of all essential information for all Liberians.

Executive Director Nagbe pointed out among other things, that the National Registry would serve as a base for other major institutions to keep accurate and balanced record system for revenue generation, health, education and the National Elections Commission.

He lauded President Sirleaf for her continued support to national development and announced that President Sirleaf will be the first to do her biometric identification followed by the Vice President of Liberia and other senior government officials among others.

Mr. Nagbe indicated that the NIR will begin the registration of citizens effective November 15 of this year.

In separate remarks, Dr. Henrique F. Tokpa, Minister of Internal Affairs and Chairperson of NIR Board including Liberia’s international partners commended President Sirleaf and her government for the initiative.

The ceremony was attended by senior government officials including members of the diplomatic crop, among others.