UN Women Supports Liberia Broadcasting System to Promote Gender Equality

Monrovia – The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) today signed an agreement with the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in Liberia through the ‘Women’s Radio Project.’

Led by the LBS, the 4-month agreement will support, the production of live radio talk-shows on women’s political participation, coordination of community outreach activities, establishment of women listening clubs and production of radio dramas on topics relevant to the wellbeing of women and girls.

Speaking during the signing of the Letter of Agreement, UN Women Liberia Representative Madam Marie Goreth Nizigama highlighted the important role media can play in advancing the rights of women and girls by availing platforms for women to speak out on issues affecting them, and providing information they need to transform their lives.

“Access to information and a free and independent media platform for and about women is an effective means to contribute to gender equality and the empowerment of women,” Madam Marie Goreth Nizigama explained.

The UN Women Liberia Representative said as Liberia goes to election in October, it is important that issues around women’s political participation remain at the forefront of campaigning and that the space is created for women to fully understand the electoral process and participate.

Madam Nizigama reaffirmed UN Women’s commitment to supporting the ‘Women’s Radio Project’ and called on LBS to consider making the radio program ‘Women Let’s Talk’ one of the institution’s core programs to ensure its sustainability and impact.

On the occasion, Ms. Nizigama acknowledged the financial contributions of the Kingdom of Sweden to the project and its commitment to support gender equality and women’s empowerment in Liberia.

Also speaking during the signing of the agreement, LBS Director General Legerhood Rennie commended UN Women and the Government of Sweden for supporting such initiative which provides the opportunity for women and girls to be heard and to advance the gender agenda in Liberia.

“Let me say that since the start of this program it has been far-reaching in terms of its effects. We have heard from all shades of the country including women from the markets, women in politics or women in business who have appeared on the platform,” he stated.

Mr. Rennie assured that the LBS will continue its commitment to the partnership and emphasized that the support provided will contribute to the desired impact. He said the LBS will explore new ways to sustain the program.

Launched in 2015, the ‘Women’s Radio Project’ seeks to facilitate understanding, dialogue and experience sharing through the production of creative women friendly radio programmes targeting women and girls as well as men across Liberia.

Stakeholders of the initiative include: The Embassy of Sweden, African Development Bank, the U.S. Embassy, Angie Brooks Center, the Liberia Resettlement, Repatriation and Reintegration Commission (LRRRC), European Union, Monrovia City Corporation, the Nigerian Embassy, and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection amongst others.