President Sirleaf Extends Sixth Session of 53rd Legislature by Four Months

Monrovia – President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has issued a Proclamation extending the Sixth Session of the 53rd Legislature for a period of four months beginning September 1, 2017 through December 31, 2017.

The Sixth Regular Session of the 53rd Legislature of the Republic of Liberia is expected to expire on Thursday, August 31, 2017.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, Article 32 (b) of the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia provides that the President shall, on the President’s own initiative or upon receipt of a certificate signed by at least one-fourth of the total membership of each House, and by proclamation, extend a regular session of the Legislature beyond the date of adjournment or call a special or extraordinary session of that body to discuss or act upon matters of national emergency and concern.

Article 32 (b) of the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia further requires that when the extension or call is at the request of the Legislature, the proclamation shall be issued not later than forty-eight hours after receipt of the certificate by the President.

In accordance with the above Article 32 (b) of the Constitution of this Republic, a certificate signed by at least one-fourth of the total membership of each House has been laid before the President on August 30, 2017 for the extension of the sixth Regular Session of the 53rd Legislature for a period of four months beginning September 1, through December 31, 2017, to allow the Legislature the opportunity to discuss and act upon matters of national concern.