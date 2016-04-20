29 Executive Protection Agents Complain of Wrong Retirement

Monrovia – Twenty nine officers of the Elite Protection Service (EPS) are accusing their Director Sam Gaye of wrongfully retiring them and have asked the legislature through its security committee to intervene and have them reinstated.

Report by Henry Karmo

All efforts to contact the EPS boss were to no avail as he failed to respond to the many calls and text messages placed to him.

According to the aggrieved in a statement presented to the legislature, their unlawful retirement took effect on June 1st 2017 and they have applied all efforts to get reinstated through Senator Steve Zargo, chairman of the senate committee on National security, but those efforts have failed.

In their seven counts complaint, they claimed that the fourteen (14) years of civil war should not be included to the 25 years of tenure for retirement and that the National Security Act of 2011 ruled out tenure and only considered age (65) and ill health for retirement and that any employee that attained the 25 consecutive years of tenure has an option of waiver, which was denied by Gaye.

They also claimed that the onetime handshake package of five hundred United States Dollars (500.00USD) for an employee that served the state (Executive Mansion) as security for twenty-five years as claimed is unreasonable and needs to be revisited.

The aggrieved security officers further stated in their complaint that the EPS boss decision is untimely especially with the October 10 elections at hand.

“Gaye contravened the National Security reform ad intelligence Act. Of 2011, section 12, B. (pension in an amount of 50% compensation he or she receiving at the time of his or her retirement for the remainder of his or her life.

“We are kindly requesting the Honorable House of Representatives to cite Sam Gaye, EPS director to prove why he should not be held liable for wrongful retirement of 29 (Twenty Nine) EPS employees, or whether his action is in line with the National Security reform and intelligence act of 2011 (sec. 3,6) retirement and death benefits.”