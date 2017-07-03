Naymote Wants Only Liberian Gov’t to Operate Primary Schools

Monrovia – The Executive Director of Naymote-Partner for Democratic Development, Eddie Jarwolo wants the Government of Liberia to be the sole provider of primary education in the country.

Report by Gerald C. Koinyeneh

He maintained that secondary education should be left with private institutions for operation; while the government should put in mechanisms to monitor these institutions.

He indicated that by government investing in the education system in this way, there would be better improvements in the educational sector of the country.

He also noted that this would afford the opportunity to all children, irrespective of their status, to enjoy the same educational facilities.

Mr. Jarwolo made the assertions over the weekend at the 6th and 9th grades graduation ceremony of the Emmanuel Temple A.G. Mission School in Doe community, Bushrod Island, Monrovia.

“We want an education system where the poor and rich people’s children will attend the same school, sit in the same class and have access to the same facilities.”

“ We have built a country where Liberia has become a substitute on the field and it is the responsibility of all of us to make Liberia a part of the major players on the field,” he intoned.

He urged young people to challenge themselves to be leaders that will transform their communities and do things that they will be missed for when they are not around.

He stated that life is not about where one was born, grew up, which school one went to and who are one’s parents; but it is about what choices one makes in life and understanding the reason one was born.

He told the graduates that if they are not happy with life and the choices they have made, it is not too late to turn things around.

He said all it takes is to first change the way they think about things and then the determination to make better choices for themselves.

Jarwolo encouraged the graduates to get a mentor who is everything they wish to be and form a friendship or close relationship with that person so that they can be guided by the mentor.

“While still in school, surround yourself with the types of people that you want to be, remember bad associates ruin good habit,” he said.

He continues that “If you want to be successful in your career, you should hang out with like-minded people, even though we enjoy certain people, they may not be the best people for us to be around.”

Jarwolo asserted that success and happiness are not about luck and people’s victory or failure over life; rather they are about the choices people made.

“So if you are not happy with your life that means you have not made the right choice and sitting around moaning about it isn’t going to help,” he noted.

“If you want to be happy or even more successful, if you want to live the life of your dreams, choose to do so, sit down today and think about how your choices have shaped your life and do not wait any longer to live the life you want,” Jarwolo admonished.

He called on them to start making the choices now that will lead to the life they really want and enjoy the benefit of these new choices.