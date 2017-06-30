‘An Act We Condemn’: Liberia’s Finance Ministry Distances Itself From Communications Chief Over Sex Tape

Monrovia – The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) has distanced itself from comments made by its Director of Communications and External Affairs, Mr. Abraham Bernard Waritay, on the leaked sex tape involving Mohammed Sambola and a female, an employee of the Ministry.

Lennart Dodoo | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica in a telephone interview on last Thursday, Waritay said the ministry could not comment on the saga as it had not be proven that Sambola was in male in the video.

The leaked video only shows the face of the male without showing male’s face. However, the video was leaked for the first time into a social media chat room by Sambola who is believed to have been having a love affair with the lady.

“The ministry cannot speak on such a matter because even if it was Sambola, he was not on a function or duty of the ministry."

"The incident never occurred at the ministry, so under no circumstance can the ministry speak on it or even comment on it.

“Granted he is an employee of the ministry provided it is proven that he was the one that committed the act because the female’s face was seen, but man – not at all and he has not spoken officially on the issue.

“It is not proven that it is Sambola and even if it was Sambola, he has his own activities to handle. We have no fish to fry in this,” Waritey told FrontPageAfrica.

However, making a U-turn from his statements, the Ministry of Finance issued a release on Friday, stating that Waritay’s statement to FrontPageAfrica and other media outlets do not represent the position of the Ministry on the matter.

MFDP Release: “Let it also be known that we at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning are very concerned and troubled by this morally reprehensible act and we support calls for due process of the law to take its course.

“In the main time, let the word go forth that any action that debases the dignity of any human being, especially womanhood, is an act we condemn in the strongest possible terms. The moral code of which we interact and operate as a civilized society cannot and should not allow such a despicable behavior.”