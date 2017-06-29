Liberia’s Ministry of Justice Invites PSDI Loan Users

Monrovia- At least five persons named in the Private Sector Development Initiative (PSDI) report has been invited by the Ministry of Justice for investigation.According to the Ministry in a release, the invitation is an initial step in the investigative process.

Bettie K. Johnson Mbayo, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Those listed are Amos Z. Koukou- coordinator of PSDI, Ministry of Finance and Development planning (MFDP), Romell Watson – former Assistant Minister for Administration, Ministry of Finance, William Mansfield- Director of Public Administration sector, budget planning, MFDP, Theophilus Addy-Assistant Minister for regional and sectorial planning MFDP, Zianab K. Dukuly- Assistant Director of Budget and Finance (MFDP).

According to PSDI report, Watson operated Pure life Incorporated and received US$ 65,000 but repaid only US$ 26,450. Addy and Mansfield took US$65,700 and didn’t pay but has an outstanding of US$74,460 while Dukuly got US$20,000 but repaid US$2,400.

The Coordinator of PSDI, Amos Koukou, was paid from the project on a contract basis from March 2014 to March 2017. He received US$217,938 instead of US$130,500, resulting in a difference of US$87,438 in excess of his salary. The Coordinator provided documents such as requests and quotes for the use of US$60,000 which he withdrew on February 13, 2015 on check number 16852. He disclosed that the funds were used for PSDI survey in the 15 counties. The documents he provided did not include evidence of a procurement process that complied with the PPCA, and he could not account for the total amount.

The Internal audit disclosed that 29 monthly payments of US$4,500 (US$130,500) were made directly to Koukou from the PSDI operations account. “We did not see from where the remaining 8 months payments were made (US$4,500 x 8 months = US$36,000), for the remaining difference. We did not see the supporting documents and the procurement process. These payments also did not route through MFDP main accounting system,” the audit stated.

The Ministry of Justice also acknowledged receiving the final internal audit report from the Ministry of Finance.

“We are now reviewing the report to determine the culpability of each official named therein,” a release from Justice stated.

Though many of those named are out of Liberia, Justice Minister Frederick Cherue said the Ministry has no knowledge they’re out.

“We don’t know they are out of the country, nobody told us their whereabout, and those are people of interest - no one old us that they are out of the country. I am not too sure that all of them are out of the country. I know Amos Korkor is here and he will be at the hearing, some will be in the country.”

“One or two may not be here but we are waiting for Friday to know who will appear, there are many other people that we want to talk to but this is the start.”