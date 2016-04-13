ECC Calls on NEC to Share Electronic Voter List For Independent Analysis

Monrovia - The Elections Coordinating Committee (ECC) shares its findings June 29 on the observation of the Exhibition based on 209 reports from its 73 trained and accredited observers located in all 15 counties.

Oscar Bloh, ECC Chair stated “Overall, reports from ECC observers from all 15 counties show that exhibition of the Provisional Registration Roll (PRR) happened across the country from June 12-17, 2017.

The ECC observers reported that few citizens visited exhibition centers to check their information on the PRR. In addition, few agents of political parties deployed to exhibition centers to scrutinize the PRR.

Of the 207 centers observed by the ECC, 465 claims were filed for inclusion, 168 claims were filed for missing/incorrect photos, 451 claims were filed for correction of information and 50 challenges to inclusion filed; the ECC also collected anecdotal evidence of names and photos missing from PRRs in some centers”

He added that - “In some instances, significant number of names was missing. For example, in Margibi Dist. # 5 (Center code: 24073, Rock International) 426 names were missing, Rivercess Dist. # 2 (Center code: 36012, Yakpa Town) 200 names missing, Margibi Dist. # 3 (Center code: 24127, Asaru Islamic School) 300 names missing, etc.

At the same time, the ECC commends the NEC for providing information on the number of registered voters who are missing from the PRR.

However, the NEC should provide what plans are in place to ensure legitimately registered voters are not disenfranchised.

Also, an electronic version of the updated PRR should be provided to observer groups to enable independent analysis of the list.”

On the pace of the exhibition Bloh stated “At the exhibition centers where ECC observers were deployed, 9,258 people visited to check their information on the PRR, to verify their information based on 206 reports received.

Of the 9,258, 43% were women. The number of visitors was lowest at the beginning of the exhibition period (Monday, June 12) and highest at the end of the exhibition period (Saturday, June 17).

To further boost the credibility of the final voter list, ECC Steering Committee Member Victoria Wollie called upon ‘the NEC to ensure that in the soonest possible time, should provide information to the public to address concerns that a number of voters names did not appear on the PRR and their plans to remedy the issue.

The ECC is concerned with the low level of participation by political parties in the exhibition process.

Similarly, the ECC is also concern about the low turnout of citizens to review the PRR coupled with the fact that there are missing names and photos; and if these problems are not addressed, could have consequences on Election Day.

Recommendations

ECC calls on the NEC to provide regular information to the public on how they’re dealing with the issue of missing names and photos.

Parties have a critical role to play in ensuring a credible registration roll. The ECC therefore, calls on all political parties to demonstrate interest and increase their participation in contributing to a credible voter list and the remaining activities of the electoral process.

For future exhibition exercise, the ECC suggests that NEC should provide information to civil society observation groups and international Election Partners concerning mistakes and challenges with the PRR and collectively find appropriate solutions to remedy them.

The ECC has observed the 2017 voter registration process and released its final report about the process as planned.

The ECC will issue an additional update on the Claims and Objections of the Provisional Registration Roll at the end of the process and will endeavor to share with the public its observation findings on the six selected political parties primaries’ observation coupled with the ongoing NEC candidate nomination process.

The ECC is a civil society platform that observes elections in Liberia and works in partnership with the National Democratic Institute with support from USAID.