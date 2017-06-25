Liberian Journalists, Rights Defenders Visit U.S. Congress - Highlight TRC Report, TPS

Washington DC, USA - A group of Liberian human rights defenders and professionals on Thursday, June 22, 2017, visited some Congressional Members of the United States; underscoring the need for the US to consider corrective measures toward the culture of impunity as well as ending the continuous human rights violations in Liberia.

Speaking in Washington DC, the young Liberians highlighted the country’s current economic conditions as well as security implications affecting the pending elections in October.

“The lack of trust in the security sector continues to be demonstrated daily as evidenced by the extension of the mandate of the United Nations In Liberia (UNMIL),” the group said.

The delegation included; Stephen Binda, a Liberian journalist and Executive Director, Journalists for Change (JFC), Vandalark Patricks, Human Rights Defender and head of Campaigners for Change International (CFCI), T. Ralph Brown, Human Rights Defender/former Executive Director Media United to Enhance Democracy (MUED) and Wade Williams, International award-winning journalist/Hubert H. Humphrey Fellow (2015/2016).

During the discussions, the delegation highlighted key national issues with Congressional Staffers of Representative Judy Chu of the state of California, Eleanor Holmes Norton- District of Columbia and Representative Joyce Beatty- Third Congressional District of Ohio.

Representative Judy Chu, is a member of the Sub-Committee on Economic Growth, Tax and Capital Access, Ways and Means, as well as Sub-Committee on Health and Human Resources; while Eleanor Holmes Norton is a member on the House’s Sub-Committee on Government Operations, sub-committee on Health, Benefits and Administrative Rules, Sub-Committee on Economic Development as well as Congressional Caucus on Women Issues, member of out of poverty caucus and Whip-Task Force on Poverty and Opportunity.

Representative Joyce Beatty- Third Congressional District of Ohio, serves on a committee on Financial Services and is a member of the two sub-committees: Housing and Insurance as well as Oversight and Investigation. During the meeting, the group cited rising threats against free speech, corruption, unemployment and harsh economic conditions despite huge international support given to Liberia.

As a result of constant abuse of power and mismanagement, the group stressed the need for proactive stance against war-criminals in Liberia, as well as corrupt officials who continue to exploit the country’s resources.

Citing the current wave of high-profile corruption scandals, as well as increase reports of rape across the country, the group called on members of Congress to mount pressure on the Liberian government to ensure the full implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Report (TRC).

“The need to have the TRC report implemented cannot be overemphasized,” the group told congressional members, stressing that there will be no peace, reconciliation, and development without justice.

On corruption, the group called on the US government for individual sanction to be placed on Liberian officials who continue to engage in acts of corruption and huge capital flight to foreign nations while holding dual citizenship.

Meanwhile, another key issue raised by the delegation in all the meetings, was a plea for reconsideration of thousands of Liberians currently in status limbo, owing to the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) by the Trump-led administration.

The group cited unemployment, security as well as existing families in the US as factors making it impossible for Liberians affected under the TPS to return home as requested by the Trump Administration.

Citing additional reasons on behalf of those affected on the TPS, the group indicated that some families have had American children in the United Sates over the years, while others are still traumatized due to the deaths of their families back home, which are serving as serious impediments for their return to Liberia.

On the country’s pending elections, the group acknowledged the US home base problems, yet stressed the need for the US to keep its eyes on Liberia’s pending elections, as reports of violations of elections laws, involving the Chairman of the National Elections Commission continues to roam the corridors of the country.

NEC Chairman, Cllr. Jerome Korkoya is being accused by key political actors and Civil Society groups in Liberia of having a dual citizenship, which has led to a court action against the NEC boss.

Dual citizenship violates the election laws and Constitution of Liberia. Thursday’s meeting was organized in collaboration with the Torture Abolition and Survivors Support Coalition (TASSC) that protects and defends torture survivors, refugees, and immigrants in the US.

Meanwhile, the Liberian Human Rights Defenders and professionals would shortly hold additional discussions with members of the US Black Congressional Caucus as part of its ongoing engagements to present the plights of Liberians in and outside of the United States.