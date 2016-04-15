General Auditing Commission To Audit Liberian Legislature

Monrovia - The Auditor General of Liberia, Yusador Gaye, has written members of the House of Representatives, informing it of the General Auditing Commission’s intention to commence an audit of assets declaration of members of the House of Representatives.

Report by Henry Karmo

The audit, according to the letter, is in keeping with section 53.3 of the Executive Law of 1972 as a statutory mandate and with provisions of part X section 10.2 of the National Code of Conduct Act of 2014.

The audit, according to the Auditor’s General communication, objective is to express an independent opinion on the Asset Declaration system (ADS) of Liberia with a focus on corruption, and also provide a reasonable assurance as to whether the system, as it is being administered, is in compliance with established provisions of the National Code of Conduct as prescribed by an Act of the Legislature and other regulations and conventions.

“The objective of the Audit is also to assess the effectiveness of systems put in place to manage the assets declaration regime,” she stated.

Stated Gaye: “The letter sets forth our understanding of the terms and objectives of our engagement, and the nature and scope of services we will provide. Our audit will be conducted with the objective of our expressing an opinion on the asset Declaration systems as well as the compliance with relevant domesticated laws and regulations and other International Conventions.”

The Auditor General also stated in the communication that the audit will be conducted on the basis that the institution management has responsibilities to, among many things establish and maintain internal controls necessary to ensure the preparation and timely submissions of statements of declarations of assets by Public officials and other persons required by law to declare.

“The audit will also ensure that the statements are free of material misrepresentation, whether due to error or malpractice; and provide reasonable assurance that adopted policies and prescribed legislations and regulations adhere to an error and malpractices prevented or detected.

“All information which is relevant to the statement of declaration such as records, documentations, sanctions and other matters; legislation, regulations, policies, and procedures governing the administering of the asset declaration systems.”