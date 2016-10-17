George Weah, Prince Johnson Among Poorly Performed Lawmakers For 2016

Monrovia - The Institute for Research and Democratic Development (IREDD) has placed in the red Senators George Weah, (CDC-Montserrado County), Prince Johnson (MDR-Nimba County) and Varney Sherman (UP-Grand Cape Mount County) for decimally performing under the period 2016 in their respective roles as lawmakers.

Report by Henry Karmo - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

While the lawmakers are receiving failing marks, their counterparts Senator Alphonso Gaye (UP-Grand Gedeh County), Jewel Howard Taylor (NPP) Albert Chie (Grand Kru County) and Prince Moye – a member of the House of Representatives are receiving high marks for performance and attendance as lawmakers.

According to the IREDD report, the House of Representatives had seventy eight plenary sessions while the Liberian Senate held 80 (eighty) sessions.

Of the total, there were fourteen Lawmakers at the House of Representatives who almost attended all of the plenary sittings.

The lawmakers include Prince K. Moye of Bong County attending all of the 78 plenary sittings giving him a score of A+.

The others who got the high scores include: Mary M. Karwor, Robertson Siaway, Mambu M. Sonni, and Emanuel Z. Pennue, Morias T. Waylee, Julie F. Wiah, Clarence Massaquoi, Bill Twehnway, Henry B. Fahnbulleh, Adolph B. Lawrence, Christian S. Chea, Charles K Bardyl and Jeremiah W.N. McCauley.

They all got the average scores of A.

The report also states that at the Liberian Senate, there were five Senators who got the highest in plenary attendance.

Those Senators include; Sen. Francis S. PAYE of Rivercess, Sen. Albert Chie of Grand Kru, Sen. George Tengbeh of Lofa, Sen. Jewel H. Taylor of Bong and J. Milton Teahjah of Sinoe Counties, they all got the average score of A at the Liberian Senate for plenary attendance.

On the contrary, there were nine (9) Representatives who got the lowest attendance during the plenary session.

Those lawmakers include Alex J. Tyler, Hon. Haja F. Siryon. Alfred G. Koiwood, Gertrude Larmin, and Hans M. Barchure all got the average scores of D in plenary attendance.

Others who got the lowest plenary attendance include Hon. Alex C. Grant, Hon. Roland Cooper and Hon. James Biney. They got the average scores of F. in plenary attendance.

“Conversely, there were five Senators who got the lowest plenary attendance at the Liberian Senate. Those Senator include Sen. George M. Weah of Montserrado, Sen. Prince Y. Johnson, Sen. Varney Sherman of Grand Cape Mount, Sen. Matthew N. Jaye of Rivergee and Marshall Dennis of Grand Gedeh counties. The five Senators got the average score of F.

“However, we also wish to note that Sen. George Weah and Sen. Prince Johnson frequently attends ECOWAS parliament,” the report states.

The IREDD report also states that, there were six Representatives who got the highest debates in plenary session.

Those Representatives include: Hon. Gabriel B. Smith, Hon. Byron Browne, Hon. Thomas P. Fallah, Hon. Larry P. Younquoi and Hon. Byron W. Zamwea.

They all were seen speaking 100 times and above. On the order hand, there were four Representatives who got the lowest plenary debates. Those Representatives include: Malai G. Gborga, Charles K. Bardyl, Roland Cooper and Jeremiah McCauley. They all spoke three and four times respectively.

At the Liberian Senate, there were five Senators who got the highest debates in plenary session.

Those Senators include; Sen. Alphonso G. Gaye of Grand Gedeh, Sen. Jewel H. Taylor of Bong, J. Milton Teahjah, Sen. Nyonblee K. Lawrence of Gran Bassa, and Sen. Geraldine Doe-Sheriff of Montserrado Counties.

On the order hand, there were four Senators who got the lowest plenary debate, those Senators include; Sen. George M. Weah, Sen. Matthew N. Jaye, Prince Y. Johnson and Sen. Marshall Dennis of Grand Gedeh Counties.

There were three Representatives who got the highest plenary distant.

Those Lawmakers include: Hans Barchure of Grand Bassa County, Hon. Alex C, Grant of Grand Gedeh County and Hon. Edwin M. Snowe of Montserrado County.

These Lawmakers were seen distant 24 times and above.

The IREDD report also claims there were five Senators who got the highest distant times at the Liberian Senate, those Senators include; Sen. Dan. H. Morias of Maryland, Sen. Sando Johnson of Bomi Sen. George Weah of Montserrado, Sen. Prince Y. Johnson of Nimba, and Sen. Marshall A. Dennis of Grand Gedeh counties. Sen. Weah got the highest distant times amongst the five Senators with 28 distant times.

At the Liberian Senate, there were five Senators, who got the highest excuse times, those Senators include: Sen. Henry Yallah of Bong County, Sen. Daniel Naatehn, Sen. Dallas A. Gueh of Rivercess, Sen. Commany B. Wesseh of Rivergee and Sen. Thomas Grupee of Nimba Counties. However, Sen. Henry Yallah got the highest excuse amongst the five Senators with 12 absent times.

The report also revealed that during the period, the Liberian Senate received a total of one hundred eighty-four nominees from the office of the President of the Republic of Liberia for confirmation and of the 184, the Senate confirmed 166 Presidential nominees and placed on hold, Akoi Zogbo Commissioner, Voinjama District, Lofa County for further scrutiny one nominee.

The Liberian Senate denied one Presidential nominee Siafa V. G. Konneh, Commission Designate Gbarma District, Gbarpolu County and 16 nominees are pending confirmation hearings.

The CSO group is recommending serious reforms in the structure and governance of all the legislative committee and the overall governance of the legislature especially in the number power given the Speaker as per their rules as they prepare for the 54th Legislature