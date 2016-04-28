Former Education Minister Kandakai Calls For Protection of Children

Monrovia - Observing the Day of the African Child at the Stella Maris Polytechnic, former Education Minister, Dr. Evelyn Kandakai says children need to be protected and to abuse by those tasked to uphold them.

Report by Bettie K. Johnson Mbayo, bettie.mbayofrontpageafricaonline.com

“We all have shortcomings in the country, but said it’s time for parents and society to take advantage of provisions that support children rights,” said Dr. Kandakai.

She said in recent times, parents refused to chastise children in the name of human right, which has led to many children disrespecting the elderly.

“The conduct of children must be in line with the norms and culture of the society."

"We can’t allow our children take control of our homes, they can’t sit by and allow parents do all the work.”

“The community and country must take responsibility in raising children for the betterment of the society,” she highlighted.

She added that Africa and Liberia must work harder in improving the lives of children.

For her part, the secretary general of Girls Alliance, Aquila Saah, said it’s regrettable that after 11 years, President Sireaf’s government has not criminalized Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

“If the government fails to protect those who speak for others rights, what will happen to the opposed?

FGM is evil; it is an embodiment of pain and problems, both physical and psychological. It does nothing but rob a girl child of a better future.”

“We have to make it zero, join us to ensure zero mutilation, zero disparity, zero abuse and zero early marriage.”

She disclosed that the group is expected to embark on a journey to put an end to female genital mutilation.”

USAID representative Kwame Cement reaffirmed his organization support to the alliance. He said USAID will sustain media engagement in ensuing that FGM is halted.