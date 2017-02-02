Civil Group Cautions NEC to Fully Probe Voters Registration Irregularities

Monrovia – The steering committee Chairman of the Elections Coordinating Committee (ECC), Oscar Bloh, is calling on the National Elections Commission (NEC) to investigate fraud in the ongoing voters’ exhibition exercise.

Report by Augustine T. Tweh

ECC in a press conference said it is deeply concerned over the recent statement made by the National Elections Commission Chairman, Jerome Korkoya that every Liberian with a valid voter registration card will be allowed to vote on election day regardless of whether their names appears on the final voters’ list.

The group said the statement has the potential to undermine the ongoing voters’ exhibition exercise and overpower the purpose for which the institution was commissioned.

“While the ECC commends the NEC for the proactive engagement with the public on this emerging problem, the ECC is of the opinion that there are critical issues with the Provisional Registration Roll (PRR) that needs to be answered by the NEC,” the Release said.

Chairman Bloh in the release said the Liberian people need to know how many registered voters names and photos are missing from the 2,080 registration centers, adding that the NEC needs to provide an explanation on how the names and photos of registered voters got missing.

The group also said it disagrees with the NEC on the proposed solution that every person with a valid registration card will be allowed to vote, stressing that it will release a final report of its observation of the exhibition exercise in the coming week.

The Elections Coordinating Committee is a civil society institution that observes elections in Liberia and works in partnership with the National Democratic Institute with support from the USAID.

At a press conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, Chairman Jerome Korkoya assured citizens with the issue of unavailability of photos during the exhibition period to go to the various centers for photo taking, asserting that every Liberian who has a voters’ card will vote.

“There is nothing to be worried about. People should stop creating unnecessary alarm. We are working hard to ensure a credible election that will be acceptable”.

The NEC on June 12, 2017, commenced the exhibition of the Provisional Voter Roll at all 2080 across the country.

The exercise is a cardinal electoral factor as per article 9.2 of the Voter Registration Regulations and in keeping with the new elections law of Liberia.

The key exhibition activities include confirmation of applicant information, inclusion, where the opportunity is given to an applicant or registrant to be included in the Voter Registration Roll if erroneously omitted.