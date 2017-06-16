Man Arrested 13 Years After Killing American General At Mamba Point Hotel

Monrovia – Thirteen years after the death of a retired American General, John Humphrey, at Mamba Point Hotel in 2004, a man alleged to have taken part in his murder has been arrested.

Report by Kennedy L. Yangian

John Humphrey was reportedly killed at the hotel in 2004 but the motive behind his murder was never determined.

Police spokesperson, Sam Collins broke the news of Jeff Williams’ arrest at a special briefing at the Headquarters of the Liberia National Police (LNP) on Thursday.

Collins told FrontPageAfrica that at the time of the incident in 2004, investigators established that the act was allegedly committed by four suspects. The ringleader identified as Bai T. Moore has been on the run, his whereabouts remains unknown.

The police spokesman averred that three of the suspects including Williams were arrested and detained at the Monrovia Central Prison and one of them died in prison while another defendant only identified as Matala is still in detention.

In the case of Williams, Collins claimed that while he was detained at the Monrovia Central Prison he escaped from the prison during a major jailbreak and has since been on the run.

Collins continued that while on the run, the suspect, Williams, was picked up by intelligence officers of the LNP at an unnamed entertainment center in Monrovia on Wednesday based on a tip-off.

“When the retired American General Humphrey was murdered, his laptop and other information were taken away by the suspects.”

“The LNP and Interpol have been doing everything to track down the perpetrators” said Collins, who pointed out that no one will commit a crime in the country and think that they will go free.

The suspect, Williams, wept bitterly when he was brought forward during the police spokesperson’s briefing stating that though he was arrested and detained at the Monrovia Central Prison during the aftermath of the incident, he was set free at the intervention of his father who he did not name.

Williams admitted knowing Bobby and Matala who are both detained at the Monrovia Central Prison, but claimed that he did not play any role in the murder of Humphrey.

“Bobby and Matala carried out their act and the police is holding me. I was even jailed for this same thing and freed with the help of my father,” said William who claimed to be the father of six children.

Commenting on other murders committed around the country by the suspects said to be on the run, including the Cow Farm murder case in Zota District in Bong County involving one Moses Porkpah, Collins says the police are doing everything to track down the suspect.

The police spokesperson added that at the moment the LNP has beefed up its manpower in Bong County to ensure that Porkpah is captured and brought to justice for his action but claimed that from information gathered, Porkpah is an ex-fighter who is well trained.

Collins told reporters that police are also searching for another murder suspect, Benedict Wesseh, who is on the run for allegedly killing an AMEU student in the Lakpazee Community in 2014.