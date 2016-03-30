Presidents Sirleaf Lauds Gambian Leader for Visit to Liberia

Monrovia – President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has lauded Gambian leader, Adama Barrow for his visit to Liberia with renewed commitment to promote and strengthen the work of ECOWAS.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the two leaders made the statement at a Joint Press Stakeout on Friday, April 28, 2017 at the Robert International Airport in Lower Margibi County shortly before his departure. She thanked the Gambian leader for the visit and prayed for god bountiful blessing upon him and the people of The Gambia.

In brief remarks, President Barrow said he was pleased to be in Liberia to appreciate the Liberian leader, who as current Chair of the Authority of ECOWAS rallied Member States to peacefully resolve the political impasse, which followed the December 7, 2016 elections that led to the defeat of longtime leader, Yaya Jammeh.

“I came here to say a very big thank you to Madam President,” the Gambian leader noted while acknowledging that as Chairperson of ECOWAS Authority, President Sirleaf along with other leaders of the region played a leading role aimed at resolving the political crisis in The Gambia.

On the pressing needs of the people of The Gambia, President Barrow noted on the issue of job-creation for Gambians that are leaving the country and travelling on dangerous journey from Africa to Europe in search of greener pasture.

At the Airport to bid the Gambian leader farewell were Guinean Ambassador to Liberia, Abdoulaye Dorri, Doyen of the Diplomatic and Counselor Corps accredited to Liberia, Information Minister, Lenn Eugene Nagbe, citizens of Gambia residing in Liberia, and host of others.