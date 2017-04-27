Liberia Benefits From US Military Cadet Program

Monrovia – From 161 countries that applied to benefit from the prestigious West Point Military Academy in the United States of America, Liberia is among 13 countries around the world selected. Scott Amos Collins, 22 years of age is to represent Liberia.

Report by Henry Karmo - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Collins, based on results from an aptitude test conducted by the West African Examination council (WAEC) was shortlisted by the defence ministry, among 16 other persons out of 152 applicants for the vacancy.

He was on Thursday 27 April, 2017 inducted into the Armed Forces of Liberia,( AFL) as an officer cadet at the Ministry of National Defence. His admission qualifies him for a four-year degree in addition to military regimentation. He will be commissioned as a junior officer in the Armed forces of Liberia upon his return.

All 16 candidates who made up the shortlist were exposed to military regimentation, thoroughly vetted and further requested to submit their police clearances so as to ascertain that there were no prior criminal records.

During the primary selection process, the physical conditions and stamina of the candidates were tested and tried as the candidates underwent two different physical fitness (PT) tests within the span of two months. Medical examinations were also administered for the candidates.

Minister Johnson said, based on the combination of multiples factors including personal assessment of the candidates, their PT and SAT scores, the candidates ability to adapt to Military regimentation and the interviews conducted, the authority at the Ministry of National Defence submitted to its partner the United States Government the names of candidates.

Preparation for the presentation of candidates, according to Deputy Defence Minister for Administration Joseph F. Johnson, took eight months where the candidates underwent English and Mathematic tutorials before they were presented to the United States Embassy in Monrovia.

Along the way some candidates, of their own volition dropped or removed themselves from the process thereby further reducing the listing of candidates to fourteen (14).

Following final screening by the US Government, candidate Scott Amos Collins matched the final selection standard for admission into the United States military class of 2021, which commences in July 2017.

Upon successful completion of his studies, Scott Amos Collins will become the third Liberian to be trained by the Prestigious West Point Military Academy, which teaches graduates to become leaders, joining the ranks of Madison Tokpa and Fumba Sirleaf.