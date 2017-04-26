President Sirleaf Receives Global Fund Chief Executive Officer Mark Dybul

Monrovia – President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has received in audience the Chief Executive Officer of Global Fund, Dr. Mark Dybul at her Foreign Ministry office in Monrovia.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the Liberian leader thanked Dr. Mark Dybul of Global Fund for his organization’s support to Liberia during a critical moment in our history.

She said Global Fund has actively supported the health sector through its Malaria, Tuberculosis and HIV & AIDS. She lauded the partnership that has brought about immense impact on the population.

President Sirleaf also called for increased support that would target rural health programs intended to enhance access healthcare.

Earlier, Dr. Mark Dybul thanked President Sirleaf for the opportunity, her extraordinary support and strong voice for the work of Global Fund.

Dr. Dybul described President Sirleaf as an advocate and champion of the aspirations of Global Fund.

He noted the level collaboration in the health sector remains on course and praised Liberia for its robust Post-Ebola Resilient Healthcare Program.

He acknowledged the need for support to the roads to health agenda of the government during discussions with the Ministry of Public Works officials aimed at addressing huge challenges that occasion the rainy season especially in rural parts of the country.

He expressed the need to make health services available to all sectors of the population in spite of the season.

Dr. Dybul assured that Global Fund was willing to partner with other actors including the World Bank to critically respond to demanding infrastructure issues that will enable essential health, education and economic opportunities become accessible.

On Global Fund overall programme implementation towards it Liberia Program, Dr. Dybul noted that tremendous progress has and continues to be made in those critical facet of interventions.