Liberian Senate to Investigate NEC Chairman Citizenship Claims

Monrovia – The debate surrounding the citizenship of Cllr. Jerome Korkoya, the embattled chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC) has reached the floor of the Liberian Senate.

Report by Henry Karmo

Lawmakers Tuesday moved to investigate information surrounding questions and concerns raised by some Liberians including key players in the October Election process that he (Korkoya) holds a US passport.

Senator Prince Y. Johnson (MDR, Nimba County) is among a number of lawmakers declaring that they have evidence to prove that Korkoya is a US citizen and are in the process of taking their argument to the Temple of Justice.

“I have pieces of evidence that have been gathered, but it is important to go to court. Only the court can validate citizenship; not the legislature,” Senator Johnson declared during a debate Tuesday.

Senator George Tengbeh(Unity Party, Lofa) wrote the plenary of the Senate Tuesday requesting the body to mandate its committee on Autonomous Commissions and agencies to thoroughly investigate the matter and all matters relating to the National Elections Commission, including the current financial status of the Commission and the total registered voters for the upcoming elections.

Said Senator Tengbeh: “As we may all know the October elections are drawing closer each day; it is expedient to know the challenges facing the commission for our intervention where necessary in order to have peaceful, fair and transparent elections.”

During his appearance before the Senate in 2013, Cllr. Korkoya denied being in possession of US citizenship.

In his contribution to the agenda on the floor, Senator Sando Johnson (NPP, Bomi) one of the members on the committee that confirmed Korkoya said, the committee did due diligence before confirming the NEC boss.

“I am a member of the committee that confirmed Korkoya and we did our due diligence and saw no fault in him. We must not take action based on radio talk show,” Senator Sando Johnson Said.

As the debate lingered, senators were divided over whether or not to entertain the discussion on the floor.

Some Senators, including Conmany Wisseh(Unity Party, River Gee) Steve Zargo(Liberty Party, Lofa), argued that the Senate is not a court and if there were issues about someone citizenship it should be taken to Court.

After minutes of discussion, the Senate took a decision to allow its committee on Autonomous agencies, and Judiciary to investigate the matter and report its findings in two weeks.

The motion was filed by Senator Peter Coleman (CDC, Grand Kru County).

Debunking media reports and publications of what is believed to be his American passport, the NEC chair in a press release issued on April 12 termed the series of publications as a smear campaign, false and misleading.

The release added that the publications were “an attempt to distract the commission from carrying out its constitutional mandate of conducting free, fair, and transparent elections”.

Dr. Togba-naTipoteh, one of Cllr. Korkoya’s accusers, insists that the NEC Chairman holds dual citizenship, claiming that there are several proofs to that effect.

Various online portals and social media sites have in recent days, posted images suggesting Cllr. Korkoya registered to vote in the 2008 U.S. elections in the state of New Jersey.

The publication further alleged that Korkoya was naturalized at a ceremony on December 21, 2007 in the City of Willingboro, New Jersey.