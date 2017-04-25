Lois Brutus Appointed Liberia’s Ambassador to United States

Monrovia – Cllr. Lois Lewis Brutus, a former President of the Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL), who most recently served as Ambassador to South Africa, has been named the new Ambassador the United States of America, heralding a string of appointments announced by the office of the Liberian presidency Tuesday.

Cllr. Brutus, replaces Ambassador Jeremiah Sulunteh, who recently stepped down to resume his political career as a running mate to Mr. Alexander Cummings of the Alternative National Congress.

Cllr. Brutus, has previously worked with the United Nations Observer Mission in Liberia (UNOMIL) as Child Fighter Coordinator, and with the Children Assistance Program (CAP) as Project Coordinator for the implementation of the USAID War Affected Youth (WAYS) Program in Liberia.

She also previously served with the National Commission on Disarmament, Demobilization, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (NCDDRR) as Legal Advisor and also with the Governance Reform Commission of Liberia as a Commissioner. Additionally, Ambassador Brutus has served the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia for over two decades where she rose through the ranks from a cadet to Senior Legal Counsel.

Ambassador Brutus holds a B.A. degree in Political Science and government from the University of Liberia, and an L.L.B. degree from the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law.

She has an Advanced Professional Certificate in Public International Law from The Hague Academy of International Law, and a Certificate in International Development Law and Project Financing from the International Development Law Institute in Rome, Italy.

Mrs. Musu Ruhle has also been appointed as Ambassador to Sierra Leone.

Also Tuesday, President Ellen Johnson named Dr. Nathaniel G. Gbessagee as President of the Grand Bassa Community College, replacing Madam Augurie Herring who has served as Interim President of the College since the removal of Dr. Levi Zangar.

According to the Executive Mansion, Dr. Gbessagee’s appointment comes as a result of an independent Vetting Process instituted by the Commission on Higher Education of the Republic of Liberia.

The vetting committee was chaired by retired Methodist Bishop Arthur F. Kulah and included representatives from the University of Liberia, the Commission on Higher Education, amongst others.

In the judiciary, the President appointed Counsellor Serena F. Garlawolu as Resident Judge, Criminal Court “E” and Counsellor Scheaplor R. Dunbar, Relieving Judge, R. L.

At the Ministry of Labor, Attorney Jerome B. Kolleh was named Assistant Minister for Standards

Meanwhile, President Sirleaf has also dissolved the Board of Trustees of the Grand Bassa Community College.

The Board of Trustees will be reconstituted shortly consistent with the Charter of the College. These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation, where applicable.