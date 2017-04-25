Liberia's Public Defenders Elect First Female President

Monrovia - Barely after eight years of its formation, the Public Defenders Association has elected its first female president who will steer the affairs of the association.

The election of Atty. Edwina Barchue, former secretary of the Public Defenders Association was met with smiles, when she was announced winner in the heavily male contested election in the America Corner Hall at the Booker Washington Institute (BWI), with 70% of the total vote cast Saturday, April 22, 2017.

Atty. Yarlor Sawon, chair of the election committee, told the body that there were other positions which remained uncontested but did not announce the positions.

Atty. Barchue defeated Cllr. Tobey Raynes who later conceded and congratulated the winners, expressing his willingness to work with the new administration while indicating that he had no qualms as the ballot box has spoken.

The president –elect whose installation is being slated for May will run the association alongside Atty. Jerome Paul, Vice President –elect.

In a speech after her election, Atty. Barchue, in a smiling mood, told her colleagues that she is willing to work with everyone in the interest of the association including those who did not vote for her.

She promised to seek insurance and medical benefits for every public defender.

Quizzed about the secret behind her victory, she stated that she never thought that she could be elected by the men but with the help of God and collaboration of some of her colleagues, she emerged as the victor.

“This was a very tough battle, especially a woman contesting among the giants was very tedious but I prayed that God will give me the wisdom and guidance to lead my colleagues,” she said.

Prior to the election, Associate Justice Jamesette Wolokollie who served as the keynote speaker told them they should elect a leader with a defined role, not who will continuously press for salary increment.

“Public defenders, I want to tell you that while you are going to the election, elect leaders with a defined role and not leaders that will be pressing the Supreme Court every now and then for salary increment.”

The outgoing president of the association, Cllr. Joseph Debbeh, called on the new corps of officers-elect to hold the members together and move the association forward.