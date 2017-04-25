NPP Endorses Rev. Tenial Watta Duo as Representative Aspirant for District #12

Monrovia - The National Patriotic Party (NPP), now part of the Coalition for Democratic Change, has officially endorsed Mother Tenial Watta Duo as a representative aspirant of District #12, Montserrado County.

Gerald C. Koinyeneh/0880881540/This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The endorsement was made Saturday, April 22 at an elaborate ceremony in Gardnersville Township, which also saw the official dedication of the District #12 offices of the National Patriotic Party.

In his endorsement speech on behalf of the party, the Chairman of the NPP, Montserrado Chapter, and Secretary General of the Coalition for Democratic Change, Montserrado Chapter, Clarence N. Wilson, lauded Rev. Duo for her efforts towards revamping the party and for creating office space for the party in the district since 1997.

“The road is long, but we are in constructively. And that is what important. Nothing good comes easily; especially the road to parliament is a very rough terrain. The NPP supports the idea of 30% women inclusion in politics. We want to make sure that we have women candidates; and it is because of that the NPP leadership has instructed that we work closely with you in this district to make sure that you are successful,” Wilson declared.

He thanked the partisans of the party including the women group, youth, and elders for their support, and called on the aspirant to continue her good working relationship with them.

He also challenged Madam Duo to prioritize the affairs of the young people upon ascending to power, noting that for too long young people have been the driving force behind the success of politicians, but they are often forgotten when elections are over.

“For each time, these people do the dirty work, and when we ascend, we don’t look back to them. We let them remain in their slumbers, in their difficulties. How can we change society when our young people are not educated,” he asked rhetorically.

He noted that the Coalition for Democratic Change was formed out of sincerity and would do everything possible to ensure that George Weah becomes President of Liberia.

Also speaking, Rev. Watta Duo thanked the NPP and the Coalition for Democratic Change for the recognition and pledged to do all in her power to promote the coalition at both district and national levels.

Rev. Duo, who once contested the representative seat of the district in 2011 and lost to Hon. Richmond Anderson thanked the residents for the level of support and commitment to her representative bid.