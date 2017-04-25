Political Parties Youths, Civil Society Vow to Promote Violence Free Elections in Liberia

Monrovia - Several Political Parties youth wings and civil society organizations have resolved to denounce all forms of electoral violence and promote peace and stability in Liberia during and after the October 2017 elections.

The group made the resolution at the end of a three- day elections dispute management training for political parties youth representatives and civil society organizations in Liberia.

The training was sponsored by the Peace Building Office (PBO) at the Ministry of Internal Affairs in collaboration with the African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (ACCORD), a South African –based civil society organization.

“By ending these three days Elections Dispute Management Training that ran from April 19 – 21, 2017, held at the Golden Key Hotel ELWA Community Roberts Field Highway, thus taking into considerations participants from Political Parties and Leaders from Civil Society Organizations do hereby agree to denounce all forms of electoral violence and commit ourselves to protecting and sustaining our peace before, during and after the general and Presidential Elections come October 2017,” the group vowed.

“We will take lessons learned from this training to provide adequate awareness at our various Political Parties and Civil Society Organization youth gatherings and local communities, and thus, use all positive means to reach the message across the youthful population of the Republic of Liberia,” the group further stated.

The resolution read by Czar M. Palay, Youth Chair of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR), stated that the resolution comes on the heels of the commitment made by political parties and the National Civil Society Council of Liberia to support the implementation of the peace-building plan developed pursuant to Security Council resolution 2333 (2016).

The group also noted that it signed the agreement owing to the fact that the youth of Liberia, irrespective of their present roles, have suffered the most from the effects of conflict and violence, including lost educational, employment and economic opportunities, despite constituting to 65-70% of the population and having the highest stake in the future of the country.

In the accord, the group announced the establishment of a network of political party youth wings and civil society organizations for the purpose of exchanging information and engaging jointly to resolve elections related disputes.

“We unreservedly commit to the resolution of electoral disputes through observance of the law. To this end, we will endeavor to work with all national institutions including the National Elections Commission (NEC), Liberia National Police (LNP), Liberia Peacebuilding Office; Office of the National Peace Ambassador, the Supreme Court of the Republic of Liberia and other institutions to use dialogue as the means to resolve any elections-related disputes, the political parties’ youth and civil society youth organization maintained.”

They further committed to use the skills and acknowledge acquired from the training to engage and encourage political leaders and colleagues to foster peaceful elections through dialogue, mediation, and constructive engagements.

The document was signed by Ambassador D. Momo Taylor, Jr., President and Executive Director of the Young Ambassadors for Peace-Liberia, along with youth representatives of thirty political parties, including the ruling Unity Party, Liberty Party, All Liberian Party, and the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction.

It was attested by Mr. Edward Mulbah, Executive Director of the Peace Building Office of Liberia.