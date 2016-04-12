Prince Johnson, Benoni Urey Relationship Rekindling Taylor’s Regime?

Monrovia - The formation of a coalition to replace the Unity Party of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf by ALP Benoni Urey and MDR Prince Y. Johnson is rekindling memories of the Taylor, Johnson revolutionary years amongst many Liberians.

Report by Edwin G. Genoway, Jr

Benoni Urey is a former ally of convicted Liberian President Charles Taylor while Prince Johnson once led the revolution with Taylor to overthrow former President Samuel K. Doe but would later split with him to for a splinter faction, the Independent National Patriotic Front of Liberia (INPFL).

Since both men fell apart, there has not been a cordial relationship between the duo, but October seems to be renewing Prince Johnson, Taylor factor with Benoni Urey filling the gap for former Taylor.

Senator Prince Johnson is the political leader of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction while Benoni Urey is heading the opposition All Liberian Party.

The ALP, MDR and the Liberia National Union (LINU) announced a coalition in Monrovia recently.

“How can two servants of a warlord come together and say they want to take state power while their master is in jail seeking release?” asked Patrick Wilson, a resident of Monrovia.

“I wonder these people think we are foolish in Liberia?

How can Prince Johnson who fought for Taylor to remove Doe from power join a Benoni Urey who serve Taylor like a house boy tells us the Liberian people to give them our country, are they insane?”

Nancy Gorman, another resident of Monrovia, said she finds the news unbelievable.

“I will never believe it. After all, that these two people, Charles Taylor and Prince Johnson have cursed us."

"They still want to make us suffer in our own country again, we will not accept that at all,” she said.

Edward Blamon Wilson of the University of Liberia described the coalition as a reincarnation of Charles Taylor and Prince Johnson.

“They are definitely coming in another form to kill and suffer us. "

"In 1989, the two men came to kill us with guns, but this time around they want come again for state power to kill the remaining Liberian people left behind during the war,” he noted.

The ALP, MDR, and LINU merger have also ushered in the setting up of a specialized technical committee whose responsibility is to ensure the coalition elects a winning ticket that would clinch in the first round of the elections.

As the new merger sparks debate across the country, leaders of the three political parties are still making mincemeat of their new political marriage, attracting several onlookers including supporters and ordinary Liberians.

At the elaborate program which appeared to be a preliminary gesture, the three political parties committed themselves to a process that would usher in a collective approach which, they claimed, would land them smooth victory at the polls.

“I am very happy to be here today to form part of this occasion,” said LINU’s political leader, Nathaniel Blama.

“This announcement of a coalition today clearly demonstrates that we are ready to move this country forward.”

He also argued there can be no real change in the country’s governance system if Liberians do not strive to work together.

“This is part of our collective desire to move our nation forward,” he expressed.

“This country is backward. We have to change it,” mentioned Senator Prince Johnson.

Senator Johnson, who criticized the UP led government for not doing enough to end corruption, pledged his party’s commitment to the coalition.

“This is corrupt and we want Liberians to be aware that we cannot make any progress with this current regime,” he asserted. He also described the new coalition as a force that would land the Liberian people the right team that is capable of rescuing the country from its current economic stagnation.

“We need to clear this country of corrupt officials and economic vampires, and we are also calling on President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to bring the US$30 million that her son Robert Sirleaf siphoned from NOCAL in which she took responsibility of.

He said the political alliance is in consonance with the Ganta declaration which called on opposition parties to hold together in order to defeat the ruling establishment in the upcoming Presidential elections.

“We are tired of one group of people leading this country,” ALP Standard Bearer Benoni Urey declared. He described the newly established their merger as a crucial step towards the country’s positive transformation.

“For too long, the resources of this country have not been evenly distributed in this country. We must collectively work together to change this trajectory.”

Mr. Urey described the MDR’s standard bearer as a friend and brother he has known from school days.

“He’s a man of God and I am strong Christian."

"We hold many things in common when it comes to identifying ways in which we move our country forward."

"And this coalition clearly speaks to that effect.”

Amid the gathering, what is not clear is who would become the head of the coalition.

Senator Prince Johnson can be jealously flirty during coalitions because of his base in the populous Nimba County.

He recently hinted that he isn’t going to serve as an underdog to any candidate of Americo-Liberian ancestry.

“I’ve been receiving calls that I have agreed to go under Benoni Urey to be his running mate; for god sake, I am one of the key indigenous sons and continues to preach indigenous leadership as opposed to minority leadership.

For one hundred and some years, we have always cooperated with them.