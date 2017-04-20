Kanio Bai Gbala, CDC’s Samora Wolokollie in Fist Fight

Monrovia – FrontPageArica has reliably gathered that Mr. Kanio Bai Gbala who recently left the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) for the Liberty Party (LP) was involved in a fist fight with Mr. Samora Wolokollie, a senior member of the CDC, at a local entertainment center.

Report by Henry Karmo

The fight left his right wrist dislocated as he attempted replying to a slap from Wolokollie.

Both Kanio and Wolollie met at a local entertainment center where Mamacee Kaba, another firm member of the CDC, had gone to entertain herself.

Accordingly, Mamacee decided to take a ride with Kanio when he was about to leave.

However, being agitated with Mamacee’s move, Wolokollie walked to the vehicle and angrily asked Mamacee out, a request which prompted a hot verbal exchange between Kanio and Wolokollie.

Wolokollie allegedly prevented the vehicle from leaving demanding that Mamacee alights. He allegedly slapped Kanio during the argument. In his attempt to return the slap, Kanio fell to the ground and sustained the injury.

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica, Kanio said he does not see the encounter as an attack from the CDC.

Kanio: “It was a dramatic experience. After almost 30 minutes and despite all the intervention from Dillon, and other CDC friends, he could not stop preventing us from leaving and so he slapped me I decided to retaliate, that was when I fell on my hands; because of the force I fell on my hands and dislocated my wrist.

“I am not seeking to construe it as an attack against by the CDC or a CDC attack against me, but others were left wondering what was going on because we are both married and the lady he tried to get out of the car is a former comrade from the CDC. We don’t have right over her.

“We had both been drinking at the Hill Top. I made a decision to leave the CDC so I don’t want to be seen as someone who is attacking the party.

If it was someone else, I would have thought of other motive, because it’s him I am thinking probably because he was very intoxicated or something else because Samorah and I have been friends for long.”

Kanio joined the Liberty Party last Wednesday after tendering his resignation to the CDC. Kanio

"I see myself as an activist fighting for social change, so I went to Darius Dillon and told him I’m contemplating certain ideas; foremost amongst these is to represent our people in District #3 and this has come after a very introspective path of soul searching, not because I seek pecuniary or financial succour, but because I believe the politics of Liberia can be different,” he said after being welcomed into the Liberty Party.

There are wide spread speculations that the CDC’s political leader, Weah, has turned the party into a stock market where financially potent aspirants can pay for the assurance of being selected to contest the district representative positions on the party’s ticket.

To date, it is not clear as to when the party will hold its primaries.

Kanio in his speech was careful not to corroborate this speculation. However, his assertions lead one to wonder in that direction.

“I don’t see politics as a game of winning for financial reasons. As young people in our country, we’ve played cliché with the idea of being a politician,” he said.

Kanio promised to double the dedication he had to the CDC for the Liberty Party.