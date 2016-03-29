Liberia’s Bureau of Immigration Service Arrests Fake Officer

Monrovia – The Bureau of Immigration and Naturalization (BIN) of Liberia has arrested a man identified as Kelvin Booyee for posing as an immigration officer.

Report by Willie N. Tokpah - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Kelvin was arrested on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in Ganta, Nimba County by LIS officers assigned in Nimba, after being booked for impersonating.

According to the BIN Spokesman, Col. Abraham Dorley, imposter Booyee had been operating as an assigned officer in his home town in Whapa, Nimba County.

Dorley told FrontPage Africa via mobile phone Wednesday that the imposter was booked for arresting and selling a motorbike belonging to an alien.

“He was arrested for arresting an alien and selling a motorbike that belongs to the alien,” Dorley said.

The BIN Spokesman, however, refused to name the alien for security reasons.

According to the BIN, Booyee was arrested in full BIN attire but claimed that the uniform was given to him by a friend in his home town only identified as Tuazama.

He was reportedly not seen with an LIS identification card which Dorley considers criminal in nature.

Booyee is currently undergoing preliminary investigation at the headquarters of the Liberia Immigration Service.

The arrest, according to the LIS, is the first of its kind and has nothing to do with immigration policy.

“The LIS is not in the know and he needs to be vetted. This is criminal in nature and has nothing to do with policy,” the BIN Spokesman intoned.

Dorley has assured the public that the man was would be charged and sent to court for impersonating.

According to Mulbah, the training brought together 50 participants from five counties including Montserrado, Grand Bassa, Grand Cape Mount, Margibi and Bomi to have a dialogue and to generate and develop skills and knowledge that would enable them to be good and effective dispute managers; as well as broaden their knowledge and skills in election dispute management.

“As we gear towards the 2017 elections, given that this election will clearly indicate to ourselves and the world that indeed we are committed to the democratic process and now ready to ensuring that we take ownership of sustaining and consolidating our peace,” he said.

“We brought political parties youth wings, some youth civil society organizations from five counties so that we begin to talk about how we can contribute, in our attitudes and actions to influencing the promotion of peaceful and inclusive 2017 dialogue, as well as ensuring that there is complete denial of engagement into violence during the electoral process.”

Mulbah thanked The African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (ACCORD), a South African-based civil society organization and the Ministry of Internal Affairs for their support towards the initiative.

He expressed hope that participants would take back the lessons learned to their respective institutions by building additional capacities so that a large segment of the population would have the skills and knowledge to mitigate conflict and identify incidences that could lead to wide spread violence.

Also speaking a representative of ACCORD, Kwezi Mnggibisa, noted that it was an opportunity for them as a South African-based civil society organization to show solidarity to others CSO organizations that are working towards to ensuring peaceful and inclusive elections in Liberia.

He called on CSOs in Liberia to always see a reason to engage in round table dialogue as a way of exchanging knowledge and ideas that would serve as a catalyst for promoting peaceful and inclusive elections in October.

Meanwhile, the opening session was graced by several stakeholders representing governmental and nongovernmental institutions.

The Deputy Minister for Urban Affairs at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Stephen Y. Neufville intimated that peace is very cardinal to the development of Liberia, and as such all political parties should work together to ensure a violence-free election.

Others at the occasion were Mungaradzi Motsi, representing the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General of Peace and Consolidation Services, Madame Frances Greeves, Chairperson, National Civil Society Council of Liberia and Wilfred Gray-Johnson, Commissioner, Independent National Commission on Human Rights, who in separate remarks, called on the participants to get involved in activities that would lead to violence free elections in October.