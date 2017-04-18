67 Killed in Road Traffic Accidents in First Quarter of 2017

Monrovia – Police in Monrovia say they have recorded 67 deaths as a result of road accidents over the last three months compared to 34 that were recorded in the first quarter of 2016.

The Police said the increase in the wave of road accidents across the country was alarming and needs the quickest remedy to address the life threatening situation.

Police accidents report also put the total number of individuals sustaining injuries of different degrees at 507, while 592 vehicles got damaged.

Police Public Safety Section attributes the increase in the number of road traffic accidents across the country to the lack of driver's education, inexperience on the part of some vehicle operators, drunk driving, and conditions of roads around the country ( both good and bad roads).

The Liberia Police said it was concerned about the increase in the loss of human lives to accidents that could be prevented.

At the same time, the Liberia National Police has announced that it will on April 24, 2017 commenced a vigorous vehicle inspection across Monrovia and its environs.

Police Spokesman, DCP Sam Collins, said the inspection will cover all vehicles plying the streets, and his encouraging vehicle owners to adhere to the inspection as the Police will not relent to enforce the Vehicle and Traffic Law of Liberia.