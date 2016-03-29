Kanio Bai Gbala Indefinitely Suspends Membership From CDC

Monrovia – Staunch member of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Kanio Bai Gbala, has announced his indefinite suspension from the party and by extension his withdrawal from the Coalition for Democratic Change.

Kanio Gbala served as the chairman of the Press and Public Affairs Committee of the Coalition.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the party, Mr. Nathaniel McGill, Mr. Gbala wrote:

“Chairman McGill, I visualize myself as a man of personal conviction, consistency, and honor and so this is probably one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make my entire life.”

“Our dear country Liberia has witnessed some of the worst man-made and/natural disaster that can plague a nation. We are amongst the most destitute in the world and our people live lives akin to those during the middle ages. “

“As October 2017 approaches, we are afforded another opportunity to within the Executive and Legislative branches of government to reverse this negative narrative.”

“I aim with 100% certainty to be an active player within these processes especially in District 3 of Montserrado where I will contest as a representative.”

Kanio was not specific as to why he was suspending his membership, but FrontPageAfrica has been reliably informed that he is about to join the All Liberian Party (ALP headed by Liberian business mogul Benoni Urey who withdrew his support from the CDC in late 2013.

In recent time, there has been some rigmarole within the CDC as to who contests district seats on the party’s ticket in the October elections ahead of primaries.

Insiders informed FPA that the party’s political leader, George M. Weah, is tampering with the party’s primaries.

Weah’s move as FrontPageAfrica has been informed, is a ‘robbing Peter to pay Paul situation’, wherein he intends to payback individuals who supported his 2014 senatorial bid by prioritizing them over partisans wishing to contest in various districts.

One of such individuals that Weah feels indebted to is Representative Bill Theaway of the Unity Party who has maintained lukewarm relationship with the ruling party.

The non-partisan is believed to be Weah’s favorite for Montserrado County District #3 where the Mr. Gbala also wishes to contest.

In an earlier interview with FrontPageAfrica, the National Youth Chairperson, Jefferson Koijee said while Weah will not interfere with the democratic process of the party’s primaries which is scheduled for May through June, he reserves the right express his interest in any particular aspirant.

“Amb. Weah reserves the right as an individual to express his interest but what Amb. Weah will not do, he’ll never interfere with the electoral and democratic processes that gear towards the primaries.

He’ll not do that, but as the political leader, he’s got the right to express his interest,” Koijee told FrontPageAfrica

Another staunch member of the CDC who preferred anonymity told this paper: “Weah has never requested Kanio to back off.

In 2014 Senatorial election, 14 Lawmakers in Montserrado County endorsed Weah and stood in the trenches and they requested continuous collaboration with the CDC.

“Bill like Nyekan, Konneh, Dakel Adolph did not hide their support for the CDC after 2014."

"They all stood by the party and went to meeting and kept the collaboration up to date.

“Bill like Nyekan never went back to UP. They careless about UP and you know this well."

"In fact, Bill was a member of the CDC in 2005.

“Don’t be surprised to see the act of political reciprocity towards the 14 lawmakers and not Bill alone.”

However, while Weah’s move is seen by some in the party as an act of reciprocity, some within the party who feel marginalized believe Weah is exerting imperial rule.

One of such partisans wrote in one of the party’s internal Facebook chatroom dubbed ‘Senator George Weah for President 2017’: “Amb. Weah must stop exerting his influence on who to contest on the party’s ticket.

"That’s one reason why the party almost seem brain drained that even half-baked morons think they can gavel decisions in the party”.

In another internal chat room, ‘Weah 2017’, another partisan wrote: “Weah is only focusing on him and his interest. CDC is bigger than that.”

These chats were screen shot by some disenchanted members of the party and leaked to FrontPageAfrica.

Said action on the part of Weah also led to the resignation of the party’s USA Secretary General, Laraamand S. Nyonton.