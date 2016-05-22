Pres. Sirleaf Meets Visiting Members of ECOWAS Parliament in Monrovia

Monrovia - President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Thursday received a high-level delegation from the ECOWAS Parliament at her Foreign Ministry Office in Monrovia.

The ECOWAS Parliamentary delegation was led by its Speaker, Honorable Moustapha Cisse Lo.

They were also accompanied by the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Liberian legislature, Honorable J. Emmanuel Nuquay. Liberian lawmakers who formed part of the delegation in addition to Speaker Nuquay included Senator George Manneh Weah, Representative Jefferson Karmo, Representative Edwin Melvin Snowe Jr., Representative Haja Fata Siryon and Representative Munnah Pelham Youngblood.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf expressed satisfaction that Liberia can once again play host to major international meetings and thanked the ECOWAS Parliament for choosing Liberia as the venue for such an important meeting.

“I am sure that this meeting has afforded you the opportunity to share in Liberia’s peace, security and development. I will share with the Heads of State of ECOWAS at our June meeting outcomes of your Monrovia Meeting which I am pleased with”, President Sirleaf noted.

He praised members of the ECOWAS Parliament for their effective role in conducting the affairs of ECOWAS in general and insisted that the resources of the Sub-regional organization are kept in reasonable norm and spent on tangible programs and projects.

The Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government emphasized that reform remains a priority of ECOWAS under her leadership and further thanked the Parliamentarians for the great work they do to promote peace, development and stability in the region.

For his part, the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Honorable Moustapha Cisse Lo told President Sirleaf that they requested the meeting to thank her for her excellent leadership roles as President of Liberia and Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

“The ECOWAS Parliament will never forget you and please know that you have strongly left your footprints in the sand of time. We remember your visit to the parliament, the pieces of advice you gave and all of the many support we received from you, Madam President”, Speaker Cisse Lo indicated.

He told President Sirleaf that Liberian lawmakers at the Parliament are doing an excellent job ensuring that the promises she made as Chairperson of the authority are fully met. “Madam President, lawmakers from Liberia at the Parliament are very committed and hardworking and we want to thank you and the Liberian people for sending them there”, the Speaker noted.

Earlier, Representative Jefferson Karmo who serves as 3rd Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament introduced members of the delegation to President Sirleaf and thanked her for receiving them at her office. An Official Reception was then hosted in honor of the ECOWAS Parliamentarians by President Sirleaf in the C. Cecil Dennis Auditorium.