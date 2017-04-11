Gov’t Sends Military Trucks to Evacuate Occupants of 72nd Barrack

Paynesville - As part of the government’s plan to occupants of the 72nd Barrack, the Ministry of National Defense on Saturday April 8, 2017 provided military trucks to evacuate those wanting to leave the premise before the deadline.

In an interview with FrontPage Africa (FPA), Robert T. Payzine, Facility Manager of the 72nd Barrack at the Ministry of Defense said the appeal by the occupants of the barrack for the government to extend the evacuation deadline will not materialize, adding that the appeal has a political undertone and hidden agenda.

“Since 2011, the ministry started telling them to leave the place,” he said.

“So basically to my understanding, they are not appealing to the government, but have hidden agenda.'

"They went on the air insulting and challenging the Ministry of National Defense - then they come to say they are appealing to the government.”

He said the MoD will not reconsider its decision on any basis.

“We are not discussing on the basis of registration center, we are discussing on the basis of the military barrack.

The barrack is here [and] you can go to Maryland, Nimba or any other place in Liberia and still come back to vote here.

So, why you can’t go outside the barrack?” Payzine noted.

For his part, the Chairman of the 72nd Barrack Charles S. Geh said it is unlawful and unethical for military trucks to be used to evacuate the occupants, something he described as a misuse of government property.

“You know there are some politicians that are bent on destroying the peace that we are enjoying today.

Because when it comes to evacuation, a military truck cannot evacuate civilians, but you know we want to keep the peace.

Even if you contact Dr. Jarbo, the unit that we worked with before the ATU was the first to disarm, pre-disarm and we were sent to the barrack.

We have been here for the past nineteen (19) years,” he added.

Geh also added that the barrack was inherited by them during the regime of former President Charles Taylor, adding that it is astonishing to see the form and manner in which the government through the Ministry of National Defense is proceeding with the evacuation process.

“We are not really feeling fine, but I believe the evacuation process will be peacefully done."

"The barrack belongs to the military and us from the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs too inherited this place during President Charles Taylor’s regime. Gyude Bryant came and during the interim time, we been here,” he added.

He used the occasion to call on all the residents of premises to denounce violence, stressing that negotiation with the government is still ongoing for an extension of the evacuation period.