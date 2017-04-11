Pakistani Charged With Forgery, Economic Sabotage, Issuance of Deceptive Writing

Monrovia - Mohammed Ad Adal, a Pakistani reportedly living in the country for a period of nine consecutive years as a refugee has been arrested with fake immigration documents.

Adal is charged with forgery, economic sabotage, and issuance of deceptive writing which violate section 15.80 of the penal code of Liberia.

The Pakistani national who was taken to the Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice for prosecution by immigration officers Monday made every attempt to secure a bond but to no avail, due to the late arraignment made by his lawyer.

He was escorted to the Monrovia Central Prison during the evening hours. There he will remain until he can secure a criminal appearance bond.

Immigration authority said Adal was arrested on Sunday, March 26, 2017, at the Robert International Airport where he had gone to escort two other Pakistani nationals now identified as Basharat Mahmood and Zaheer Ahmed.

The two Pakistanis, according to the Immigration, were invited to the country by Adal and were issued fraudulent immigration documents to travel to Liberia.

It was revealed by the Immigration officers that after a search warrant obtained from the Careysburg Magisterial Court were carried out at the home of the defendant, a change of status and date stamps were discovered.

However, the BIN said during the investigation with Adal in the presence of his lawyer, he allegedly admitted that the fake document found in his possession was given to him by an immigration officer named Musa Konneh, who is reportedly on the run.

“Defendant Ad Adal action is in contradiction of the law governing his status as a refugee in Liberia. Therefore, he is charged with forgery in violation of Section 15.70 of the new penal law and forwarded to court,” the charge sheet stated.

When Adal was contacted while on the prisoners’ bench about the claim that he was in possession of fraudulent immigration documents, he admitted that he did not know that the instrument in his possession was fake as it was given to him by Konneh who, he said, has been known to him for a long period.