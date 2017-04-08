Special Presidential Task Force Regrets Cllr. Theophilus Gould’s Death

Monrovia - The Presidential Task expressed sadness over the sudden death of Cllr. Theophilus C. Gould who died during the early hours of Saturday from heart attack.

Cllr. Gould was one of the lawyers on the prosecution team representing the government in the ongoing Sable Mining bribery trial. Cllr. Koffa extended condolences to the bereaved family.

“He was a very good and charismatic lawyer. His death has left a great vacuum in the entire legal profession in our country.

“T.C was a balancing and calming influence in an otherwise demanding situation. Indeed, our nation is saddened by his loss,” Minister Koffa said.

Cllr. Gould, served as head of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) and a former Solicitor General. His death was immediately disclosed to FrontPageAfrica by his brother, Lafayette Gould early Saturday morning.

Cllr. Gould, a former chairman of former President Charles Taylor’s National Patriotic Party has been vocal in recent weeks against partisans of the party mentioning the name of the former president in the current domestic politics.

Regarded as one of the leading lawyers in Liberia, Cllr. Gould was repeatedly at odds with members of the NPP, who took him to task on a number of occasions for among other things, unilaterally announcing conventions and repeatedly violating the Constitution of the party and the election laws of Liberia.

Cllr. Gould previously worked with the Brumskine and Associates law firm and famously defended former Interim President Charles Gyude Bryant and others in another controversial corruption saga.