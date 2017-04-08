Cllr. T.C. Gould, Liberian Government Former Solictor General, Is Dead

Monrovia - Cllr. Theophilus Gould, one of the lead lawyers for the government of Liberia in bribery saga stemming from the Global Witness report has died.

Cllr. Gould, also a former head of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) and a former Solicitor General, reportedly died from a sudden heart attack, his brother Lafayette Gould confirmed to FrontPageAfrica a short while ago.

Cllr. Gould, a former chairman of former President Charles Taylor’s National Patriotic Party has been vocal in recent weeks against partisans of the party mentioning the name of the former president in the current domestic politics.

Regarded as one of the leading lawyers in Liberia, Cllr. Gould was repeatedly at odds with members of the NPP, who took him to task on a number of occasions for among other things, unilaterally announcing a conventions and repeatedly violating the Constitution of the party and the election laws of Liberia.

Cllr. Gould previously worked with the Brumskine and Associates lawfirm and famously defended former Interim President Charles Gyude Bryant and others in another controversial corruption saga.