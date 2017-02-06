President Sirleaf Receives Spanish Envoy Luis Prados Covarrubias

Monrovia- President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has been officially invited to attend and deliver the keynote address at this year’s Seminar on “Preventive Diplomacy” slated to take place in the Kingdom of Spain in March of 2017.

The Seminar among other things will focus on the Role of Women for Peace in Africa, and a roundtable discussion on peace.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the invitation was presented when she received in audience Mr. Luis Prados Covarrubias, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain who is based in Abidjan on Monday, February 6, 2017 at her Foreign Ministry office in Monrovia.

In a brief response, the Liberian leader commended Ambassador Covarrubias for the invitation and expressed thanks and appreciation for his visit to Liberia. She said she was pleased to receive the invitation and will work on her schedule in furtherance of the invitation.

Speaking earlier, Ambassador Covarrubias thanked President Sirleaf for the audience and for the warmth reception accorded him.

He congratulated her for the extraordinary leadership skills she has exhibited since her ascendency in Liberia, especially within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Spanish Envoy noted among other things that lot of dignitaries have also been invited to attend this year’s seminar including Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambers, the Secretary General Special Representative to West African and the Sahel.

Meanwhile, President Sirleaf also received in audience Mr. William Cobbett, Director of Cities Alliance and Mr. Steven Weir, Vice President, Global Program Development for Habitat for Humanity in an effort to seek possible investment aimed at buttressing Liberia’s development initiatives.

In separate remarks Director Cobbett of Cities Alliance and Steve Weir, Vice President, Global Program Development Habitat for Humanity thanked President Sirleaf for the audience and said they were happy to be in Liberia to support government’s effort in the areas of housing activities, identifying new strategies and community engagements among other things.

They congratulated President Sirleaf for her excellent leadership she has provided since her ascendency.

They assured President Sirleaf that the government can count on Cities Alliance and Habitat for Humanity because according to them Cities Alliance are consistent and reliable.

Cities Alliance is the global partnership for poverty reduction and promotion of cities in sustainable development as well as brings people together, build homes and communities.

Responding, President Sirleaf thanked Mr. William Cobbett, Director of Cities Alliance and Mr. Steven Weir, Vice President, Global Program Development for Habitat for Humanity for their visit to Liberia and welcome the need for investment.

She named institutional policy, practical programs and policy to be tapped through partnership with Cities Alliance and Habitat for humanity.

The Liberia leader welcomed the initiatives to invest in different areas in Monrovia but was quick to highlight the urgent need in getting something done meanly in the areas of turning solid waste into energy, additional cleaning up of the city and improving the issue of water and sewer among others.

President Sirleaf however said she will further look into plans by Cities Alliance and Habitat for Humanity to invest in the City of Monrovia because according to her it will inform the government as to what needs to be done. She thanked them for the visit and expressed the hope as to good partnership.

Mr. William Cobbett, Director of Cities Alliance and Mr. Steven Weir, Vice President, Global Program Development for Habitat for Humanity were accompanied by Monrovia City Mayor, Madam Clara Doe Mvogo.