Liberia Coast Guards Bust Tons of Fish Caught in Liberian Waters

Monrovia - A strange fishing vessel, Hispasen 7, with former name Peix Cameroun, was busted by the Liberian National Coast Guard on February 3rd at 4:50 pm for trawling in Liberia’s waters.

Report by Mae Azango

“The master informed me that the cargo was taken aboard at the same time as the following cargo was transshipped in the waters of Cote d’ Ivoire on Feb, 1st 2017, from the vessel named Soraya 1. There were also cargo including: 40 tons of fish, 1,672 cartoons of shrimps, 73 cartoons of Sole, 43 cartoons of Pulvo, three cartoons of Logostin and two cartoons of Alistado. As evidence of transshipment, the master provided a document that was neither signed nor stamped, recording the cargo taken onboard from the Soraya1” – Coast Guard Boarding Officer George S. Siebo

Flying the Senegalese flag, onboard the ship was a cargo of shrimps, bonito and squid. The Liberian Coast Guard boarding officer, George S. Siebo, said the illegal, unreported and unregulated was not transmitting on Automatic Information System, (AIS) in the Liberian waters. The vessel had been sighted entering the Liberian waters from Cote d’Iviore and the southeastern borders of Liberia.

“I introduced myself to the captain of the vessel and requested to inspect the vessel and documents. I discovered 25 violations of, both national and international laws including a few: Expired certificate of insurance, No working Automatic Information System, (AIS), No working VSM,(papers), No official ship log book, no official fishing log book, no original ship papers, missing health certificate, none of the crew had passport, while three persons had no identification or documentation, missing crew contacts, missing cargo ship safety radio certificate, Missing ILO maritime labor certificate, missing international sewage certificate, missing Anti Fouling System Certificate, among others,” Siebo said.

Ens. Siebo further narrated that during the inspection, he discovered an unusual amount of cargo, (soap) being carried on board without a cargo manifest, suspected of criminal sale.

Ens. Siebo further recommended that the Liberian Police National Central Bureau (NCB) request assistance from Interpol’s project scale to analyze the vessel documents and electronic logs. Further, that concurrent investigations be undertaken in Senegal (flag State) and Cote d’ Iviore (port State) were admitted transshipment took place.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Brownie Samukai has applauded the Liberian Coast Guard, noting that they have demonstrated that they are robust.

Photo Credit: Karine Aigner