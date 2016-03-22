Prince Johnson Gets Bashing For Calling VP Boakai Corrupt

Monrovia – Nimba County Senator and former war lord, Prince Y. Johnson has come under scrutiny by supports of Vice President Joseph after he declared the Vice President and the government as corrupt.

Report by Lennart Dodoo

The Nimba County Senator last Friday while speaking on The Bumper Show on ELBC Radio termed Boakai and the Sirleaf-led administration as corruption zombies and that he is an old car to contest the presidency.

But in their sharp reaction, Mr. Robert Kpadeh who heads the Movement for the Support of Boakai (NAMBO) expressed dismay over the Sen. Johnson’s statement, noting that the senator had no moral ground to make such a “derogatory statement” at the Vice President.

“Prince Johnson does not have the character and the moral to cast expression."

"He said the Vice President and the President run a very corrupt regime, but the President and Vice President have subjected the cabinet in the last 11 years to routine audit."

But the Legislature Prince Johnson belongs to or works in – that body has never submitted or subjected to audit. Even PYJ’s own audit hasn’t been subjected to audit,” Kpadeh said in a reaction while speaking to FrontPageAfrica.

The NAMBO executive contended that when compared, Sen. Johnson does not in any way match the reputation of Vice President Boakai who he termed as “a man of noble character who has proven himself worthy of the trust of Liberians and has no record of any sinister act.”

Kpadeh: “To claim equity you must come with clean hands, Senator Johnson doesn’t have a clean hand to cast expression on the Vice President"

"Empirically, for you to say John Brown is corrupt the person might have been audited, so there’s no empirical evidence to point to. I think he was saying total garbage and trash and I think he only wanted to throw verbiages at the leaders.”

Kpadeh slammed the Nimba County Senator for failing to show respect and courtesy to Vice President who is the head of the Liberian Senate.

“We from the Movement to Support Boakai are calling on this man to repent. After years of heinous crimes, after years of atrocities, killing innocent people, he’s blood stained; it’s because Nimba people are kind people and magnanimous people and gracious people that’s why PJY is a senator. He should be sorry because he you have dirty hands and stained hands.

“He should be silent because when you have dirty hands and stained hands; he has no history in this country besides killing and laming innocent people."

"For him to be casting indecent expression on a decent character is shameful and woeful so we’re calling on PYJ to discontinue now,” Kpadeh added.

When quizzed whether the Unity Party took all the attributes of Senator Johnson in 2011 when it solicited his supported in the runoff election, Kpadeh said he was could not speak for the Unity Party but he knows the party to be one that is very inclusive and open to all who come with good intensions.

Senator Prince Johnson was very instrumental in luring voters in vote rich Nimba County into voting for President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

But the man who once supported the ruling establishment now believes the Unity Party has failed the country and that Boakai is incapable of running the country.

Last Tuesday, Sen. Johnson joined Cllr. Charles Brumskine and the Liberty Party to dedicate its new headquarters at a well-attended ceremony.

“We want all opposition to get UP out. Boakai and Sirlaf have nothing to offer you, they cannot reconsider out people,” Sen. Johnson told the crowd at the dedicated ceremony.

According to him, his call was in line with the Ganta Declaration which brought all opposition political parties together in a bid to oust the Unity Party with a joint force.