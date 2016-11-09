Center for Disease Control New Regulations May Restrict Liberian Travelers

Trump is on record for his disgust for people who had had some sort of infection like Ebola entering the U.S.

In August 2014 he tweeted, “The U.S. cannot allow Ebola infected people back. People that go to faraway places to help out are great - but must suffer the consequences!”

Travelers from Liberia including business owners and aid agencies could come under immense scrutiny should another Ebola-like communicable disease hit the country under a new and more robust regulation being undertaken by the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC).

The new CDC regulation is going to put enormous pressure on who the CDC allows to enter the United States.

The outlined changes, according to media report, are being welcomed by many health lawyers, bioethicists and public health specialists as providing important tools for protecting the public.

But the CDC's increased authority is also raising fears that the rules could be misused in ways that violate civil liberties.

The update of the regulation was finalized at the end of the Obama administration and was scheduled to go into effect February 21.

But the Trump administration is reviewing the changes as part of its review of new regulations. So the soonest the changes could go into effect has been pushed to the end of March.

Trump is on record for his disgust for people who had had some sort of infection like Ebola entering the U.S. In August 2014 he tweeted - “The U.S. cannot allow Ebola infected people back. People that go to far away places to help out are great-but must suffer the consequences!”

The United States, during the Obama administration turned over a thousand of its battle line soldiers to humanitarian workers in 2014 during the height of the Ebola outbreak in Liberia.

Their mission was to set up an isolation centers for doctors and other health-care workers infected with the deadly disease. About 4,000 troops were deployed in the country.

With President Trump’s 40 percent aid fund cut, there are rising concerns about the role of the United States in countries like Liberia that had enormously depended on aid from the United States through various projects and interventions by U.S. agencies operating in Liberia.

The drafted executive order establishes a committee to recommend where those funding cuts should be made.

It asks the committee to look specifically at United States funding for peacekeeping operations; the International Criminal Court; development aid to countries that “oppose important United States policies”; and the United Nations Population Fund, which oversees maternal and reproductive health programs.

If President Trump signs the order and its provisions are carried out, the cuts could severely curtail the work of United Nations agencies, which rely on billions of dollars in annual United States contributions for missions that include caring for refugees.

President Trump on last Friday signed an executive order to weed out would-be immigrants who are likely to require public assistance, as well as to deport — when possible — immigrants already living in the United States who depend on taxpayer help, according to a draft executive order obtained by The Washington Post.

Providing clarity on the matter, the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia informed FrontPageAfrica that “The executive order issued last Friday does not address persons likely to be a public charge.

However, persons likely to be a public charge are already (and have always been) ineligible to enter the United States.

This is why the majority of immigrant visa applicants are required to submit an adequate affidavit of financial support from their sponsors in the United States.

If an applicant submits an inadequate affidavit of financial support, the case is put in pending status until such time as an adequate affidavit of financial support is submitted.

“Under current law and policy, Legal Permanent Residents do not become deportable if they find themselves requiring public assistance. On the contrary, once someone becomes a Legal Permanent Resident, he or she has access to a variety of social assistance programs.”