Robert Sirleaf’s Former Aide Dupes Clients Seeking Visas Worldwide

Monrovia - Dalus George, who has been identified by Police as former agent of the presidential guard - the Executive Protection Service (EPS) and also Protocol Officer to Robert Sirleaf has been arrested and charged with theft of property.

George was arrested by officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) on January 30, 2017 in Monrovia and later charged with theft of property after investigation.

He spent his first night behind bars at the Monrovia Central Prison after a brief appearance at the Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice on Tuesday, January 31.

The arrest and appearance of defendant George at the Monrovia City Court attracted several onlookers including some of those reportedly duped with visa fees.

Some of his accusers converged at the magisterial court to take a glance of the man who they claimed has duped them when they were seeking visas to travel to America, China, and America but has since been on the run.

Escorting defendant George out of the Monrovia City Court to prison was chaotic as he was seen fighting one of the complaints.

But the situation was brought under control with the intervention of court officers who later succeeded by taking him out of the court to the Monrovia Central Prison, where he will remain until a prosecution or bail filed on his behalf.

His arrest, Police say was predicated upon complaints from three individuals seeking for visas to travel to China, Lebanon, and America but claimed that they were allegedly tricked.

One of the complaints, Police investigation has named as Kumba Peters, is reported to have told the Police that she was the owner of the Paris Beauty Saloon on the Capitol Bye-Pass and in February 2016, while at her business she was introduced to a guy who could help her obtain a visa to China, Lebanon and America.

Peter said she was later convinced to contact Henry Prince Gbeway, who also got convinced of the news and decided to give her the amount of US$5,500, which was paid to defendant George as fees for three American visas.

Complaint Peters continued that defendant George refused to accept the amount because it was of local currency, and she was constrained to exchange the money into United States Dollars and presented to defendant George.

“Complaint continues that she took said amount home and converted same into United States Dollars in two days, and have same given to defendant Dalus George in the present of eyewitnesses which defendant George issued of said amount to Kumba Peters,” said the Police charge sheet.

However, the Police charge sheet indicated that after Peters has given defendant George the amount, she decided to check by calling him but his phone was switched off, prompting her to alarm over the situation.

And when she launched a search for George, she discovered that he has absconded to Seoul, Korea.

Another defendant, Dekontee Suah, also complained that her sister came from Malaysia and wanted China visa, and defendant George was again introduced to her and gave him the amount of US$380.00 at which time he made available the China visa.

On another occasion, Suah alleged that she was convinced after George presented the China Visa for her sister thereafter she presented the amount of US$300 for another person for Chinese Visa. But George absconded with the money and was told that he fled to Seoul Korea.

Suah said she was compelled to pay back the client’s money.

Police stated that during investigation, defendant told them that he was a former agent of the EPS and Protocol officer assigned to the office of Robert Sirleaf at which time he used his influence to establish relationship with counselor sections at various embassies.

George said when he was removed from the EPS, he decided to serve as personal agent for people who needed assistance in processing travelling documents and help process visas for people wishing to travel to China, Lebanon and the Middle east.

According to the Police, he received the amount of US$900 from Borbor for visa processing with the plan that he pays the balance of US$2,900 upon the completion of the traveling documents.

“The investigative and eye witnesses statements, against defendant Dalus George, the investigative team resolve to charge defendant George with the crime of theft of property in the cash of US$5,800 violation with Section 15.51 of the new penal law of Liberia,” said the Police charge sheet.