Gender Ministry Child Welfare Officer Wanted For Alleged Rape

Monrovia – Child Welfare Officer at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Francis K. Welfare assigned in Maryland County is on the run for alleged rape.

Wallace reportedly raped and impregnated a 17-year-old girl who was staying with him in the county. He absconded after the issue was reported to the Police.

According to a Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministry, the survivor lived with Wallace as her guardian since 2013. The girl narrated that Wallace abused her continuously since she moved in with him.

She told Police and family members that her guardian had threaten that she would die if she told anyone about whatever was going on between them.

The survivor later got pregnant as a result of the continuous abuse and Francis reportedly took her to the hospital to abort the pregnancy.

After the abortion was carried out the survivor felt continuous pain in her abdomen and experienced constant bleeding. She feared death and decided to inform the fiancé of Francis with whom she was also living.

Wallace’s fiancé of Francis informed the family and a meeting was called at which point he denied abusing the girl but refused to go to the Police for investigation.

“As the family discussion got heated Francis jumped out of the group and escape to an unknown destination and is yet to be seen”.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection condemns the act of its Child Welfare Officer and is urging the Police to do all it can to have him arrested and proceed with an investigation and face prosecution possible.

The Ministry said it is very unfortunate that someone en-trusted with the responsibility to protect children will allegedly abuse a girl child and also impregnate her and then forced her into carrying out an abortion.

The release said once he is arrested and investigated the appropriate action will be taken against him in line with Civil Service Regulations.

The Ministry is also seeking the Police intervention in investigating the parents of the victim.