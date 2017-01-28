BREAKING NEWS: Liberia - Mass Protest Looms over Tattered Economy

Monrovia –Traders and business owners in Liberia are gearing up for what expected to be a mass protest against the imposition of high tariffs on goods imported in Liberia.

Attempts by local security apparatus to have the group of entrepreneurs back down on their decision proved futile. They have therefore called on all businesses in Liberia to remain close beginning Tuesday until further notice.

The planned protest comes on the eve of the start of voter registration for the 2017 presidential and legislative elections.

The Inspector General of the Liberia National Police, Col. Gregory Coleman, on Sunday held a meeting with the group of local business men and women, calling on them to consider the security implications of the protest. A subsequent meeting was held Monday at the Police Headquarters in Monrovia. Justice Minister Fredrick Cherue, Liberia Revenue Authority Commissioner Elfreida Tamba, Commerce Minister Axel Addy were all present at the meeting.

Though details of the meeting have not yet been disclosed, FrontPageAfrica gathered that top priority of the agenda was to call on the group to refrain from the protest while they negotiate their demands.

They are expected to gather at the Capitol Tuesday all dressed in red T-shirts with jeans.

The protest is expected to be the first post-war protest against economic hardship. The last time there was such protest was April 14, 1979 when a group of students, university instructors and some ordinary citizens led by Progressives, notably amongst them was Gabriel Barcus Matthews. The protest, however, turned out into riot – The Rice Riot – the saw the death of hundreds of students and citizens.

They were protesting against increase in the price of a 100lb bag of rice from US$22 to US$26.