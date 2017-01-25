Liberian Lawmakers Mandate Lone Star Cell to Return Three Days Call Promotion

“I move if I receive a second that the Liberia Telecommunication Authority and the Ministry of justice be mandated by this plenary to thoroughly review the act creating the LTA and the License of Lone star and look at the maximum punishment available under the law and report to this plenary on Thursday for the appropriate action in defense of the Liberian people.” - Hon. Edwin Melvin Snowe, Representative, Montserrado County.

Monrovia - Members of the House of Representatives have requested the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA) and the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) to thoroughly review the act creating the LTA and the license of mobile phone company, Lone Star Cell/MTN and for the appropriate action in defense of the Liberian people

The lawmakers also voted for the company to return to the three days free call promotion while the investigation is been conducted by LTA and MOJ. The motion mandating the two government agencies was filed by Montserrado County representative, Edwin Melvin Snowe.

The lawmaker made the motion after listening to representatives of the company admitting under oath that the one cent on tax will not impact the consumers. Hon. Snowe said the company default of the free call promotion embarrasses the state and causes security situation.

“I move if I receive a second that the Liberia Telecommunication Authority and the Ministry of justice be mandated by this plenary to thoroughly review the act creating the LTA and the License of Lone star and look at the maximum punishment available under the law and report to this plenary on Thursday for the appropriate action in defense of the Liberian people,” said Snowe during Tuesday, January 24 regular session at the House of Representatives.

Since the imposition of new tariff on all voice calls, lawmakers, specifically members of the House of Representatives have argued that the decision to pass the law imposing additional US$0.01 on voice call was done base on advice from one of the country’s giant telecommunications company - Lone star Cell.

But the decision has caused uproar against these lawmakers who are seeking reelection in the 2017 elections. Their critics say the decision to impose new taxes might come back hunting them at the polls.

Recent reaction from the lawmakers amid these public criticisms have seen both the telecom regulatory body and Lone Star Cell come under pressure, with lawmakers summoning the company to appear before its plenary.

Lewis Roberts, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Lone Star Cell appearing before the plenary admitted that his firm promised that the one cent burden would not have impacted the subscribers. And he said that the company has not taken away the three days call as been reported.

“True be told, we attended two hearings in some committee rooms, at the two hearings the discussion on adding one cent on local calls were held. What we told the committee is that Lone Star Cell will not pass on the burden of the one cent to the tax payer and that we have not change,” the Lone Star deputy CEO told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Roberts continued: “Today, we are still selling our scratch card for one dollar and there is still an opportunity for three days on a dollar to call what we have not done and do easily is that we will not give unlimited minutes use on a dollar for three days.”

He said the company applied new approach to the three days calls promotion, because it created some serious problem for the network.

“We try as best we could as an institution to control our cost and overhead expensive as a company but it was difficult,” Robert said.

The popular dial *143# to grant GSM subscribers ‘free’ intra network calls came to an end when taxation on calls took effect on Sunday, January 15, 2017..

The Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) in a communication addressed to GSM companies operating in Liberia informed the service providers of Section 1165 of the amended revenue code which was recently passed by an act of the legislature, signed into law and subsequently printed into handbills.

“The Minister of Finance and Development Planning has authorized the LTA to proceed with enforcement of this new Section 1165 which we will do through billing and invoicing the revenues generated from this tax.”

“To this end you are hereby notified that effective immediately and commencing no later than 15 January 2017 telephone services providers shall begin collecting the new excise tax of US$0.01 on all domestic voice calls,” the LTA penned in its communication to GSM Companies.

The LTA also mandated GSM companies to provide the LTA a copy of all record details (CRDs) covering all domestic voice traffic.

When the bill first appeared at the Legislature, a group under the banner Association of Telecom Consumers petitioned the Legislature, requesting the body to reject the proposal.

In their petition, the group stressed that taxation on calls per minute would directly affect low income earners who are already struggling to cope with prevailing economic situation.