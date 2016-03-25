Liberian Police Arrests Notorious Armed Robber in Monrovia

Monrovia - Joseph Sonpon – the man believed to be behind most of the armed robberies in Monrovia – has finally been arrested by the Liberia National Police (LNP). He is notoriously known as Jean Papie.

Police preliminary investigation revealed that Jean Papie had been operating alongside other criminal gangs in Central Monrovia known for terrorizing homes by opening fire on their victims.

The 29-year-old suspect was arrested by the Anti-Robbery Unit of the LNP with two single barrel guns and rounds of ammunition.

The notorious suspect, according to ongoing police probe, was linked to most of the recent criminal activities across the city including Johnson Street where he and others took away unspecified amount of both Liberian and United States Dollars and other valuable items from two money exchangers.

He is also said to be involved in armed robbery activities in New Kru Town, Carey Street, Paynesville and other suburbs of Monrovia.

A video footage obtained from a local bakery also show the suspect entering as a customer and later taking out a cutlass from under his clothes to attack the workers while at the same time demanding money.

In a related development police in Monrovia have step up a massive man hunt for five unidentified suspected armed robbers who are said to be armed and dangerous weapons.

They recently attacked a 29-year-old woman Rehab Community in Paynesville.

The victim, Deddeh Loma, told responding police officers that her home was attacked by five men wearing veil who put her under gun point and made away with several US$300.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police Gregory Coleman has called on the public to collaborate with the police in the fight against crimes in their various communities.

Coleman said while the LNP has the statutory responsibility to fight crimes and at the same time protect life and property, the community involvement in the process was essential.

The IGP called on members of the communities where these crimes are taken place to desist from providing hideouts for the criminals, stressing that such attitude has the propensity to undermine the fight against criminality in the Liberian society.

Col. Coleman warned of consequential measures under the laws of Liberia against any individual or group of individuals that will hinder the enforcement of the law.

He said his administration will focus on improving police visibility throughout the country as a means of improving the security.