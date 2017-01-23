Liberian Politician Rev. Hannaniah Zoe Embroiled in 419 Scam

Monrovia - Reverend Hannaniah Zoe, who once ran for the presidency of Liberia and is attempted again this year but failed to emerge as the standard bearer of National Patriotic Party is embroiled in nearly a hundred thousand United States Dollars alleged fraud involving an American business man identified as Jim Vierra.

A thread of exchange between Zoe and American business man Vierra suggests that the once presidential hopeful put Vieira under the impression that he stood greater chance of winning the 2011 presidential elections for which he received close to US$100,000 cash in series of payments from the American business man to support his presidential bid. Vieira expected to receive several business privileges in return if Zoe had won the election.

A thread of email exchanges between the Liberian politician and the American business man – copies of which are in possession of the FrontPageAfrica – shows that Zoe had promised Vieira jointly establishing a security firm with him to which all security contracts from the government would have been awarded.

Payments from Vieira to Zoe were made through wire transfers.

In an attempt to verify the authenticity of the emails, FrontPageAfrica emailed Vieira who attested that he had dealings with Zoe but lamented that he was duped by the Liberian.

According to Vieira, who is currently in the United States of America, he owns a corporation in the States known as Kingdom Group. He was lured into business transaction by the Reverend which led to payments in several thousands.

“Our corporation has been completely deceived and has given thousands to Hannaniah Zoe for his campaign under false pretenses,” he told FrontPageAfrica.

Vieira: “For example he called us earlier this year and stated he could not run unless all his back taxes were paid because Liberian law stated that if you owe any taxes you cannot enter the race.”

Vieira said his corporation paid US$8,000 in support of Zoe’s presidency.

“We sent him over US$7k so he could pay his taxes. He had lied to us and we fell all the way to almost the tune of US$80k in support for his presidency paid out in Western Union and wired direct deposits into his U.S. Chase account,” Vieira explained.

Several attempts to have Zoe speak on the allegation proved futile and he continuously shied away from FrontPageAfrica inquiry.

However, a lawyer who began working on legal documents necessary for the establishment of business proposed by Zoe and the investor to include the security firm and a mineral company confirmed to FrontPageAfrica that he was aware that Zoe and Vieira were partners trying to open businesses in Liberia.

Cllr. Roland Dahn said he worked on the business registration of mineral company.

Representing the both parties legal interest, Cllr. Dahn admitted having knowledge about the both companies, adding that he was able to do the business registration for the mineral company after FPA sought clarifications from lawyer.

Dahn noted that he’s not aware of the detail transactions between Zoe and Vieira, adding that he only played the role of a legal counsel as required.

The Liberian lawyer, who was also implicated by Vieira, expressed shock over the allegation.

He wrote via email in his response to Veira, a copy of which was shared with FrontPageAfrica: “I am totally surprised to learn from a Journalist from FrontPage Africa that I connived with Rev. Zoe to dupe you of your money.”

“I take exception to that kind of accusation. I received money to incorporate Kingdom Group and the work was done perfectly, a copy of the articles of incorporation is available.

“I also told the Journalist to visit the office of the Liberia Business Registry to ascertain the existence of Kingdom Group. You too may do the same. Besides the amount set for the incorporation I have not received any money from you for any other reason/purpose.

“I should therefore urge you to counter check your records and set the record straight. I do not know how you and Rev. Zoe met and what all have transpired between you and him. So, please don't get me mixed up with the relationship between you and him.”

The emails in the possession of this paper show that Rev. Zoe asked for US$5,000 from Vieira for Cllr. Dahn to process mineral license at the Ministry of Lands, Mines & Energy.

