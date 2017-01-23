Liberian Politician Rev. Hannaniah Zoe Embroiled in 419 Scam

Monrovia - Reverend Hannaniah Zoe, who once ran for the presidency of Liberia and is attempted again this year but failed to emerge as the standard bearer of National Patriotic Party is embroiled in nearly a hundred thousand United States Dollars alleged fraud involving an American business man identified as Jim Vierra.
A thread of exchange between Zoe and American business man Vierra suggests that the once presidential hopeful put Vieira under the impression that he stood greater chance of winning the 2011 presidential elections for which he received close to US$100,000 cash in series of payments from the American business man to support his presidential bid. Vieira expected to receive several business privileges in return if Zoe had won the election.
A thread of email exchanges between the Liberian politician and the American business man – copies of which are in possession of the FrontPageAfrica – shows that Zoe had promised Vieira jointly establishing a security firm with him to which all security contracts from the government would have been awarded.
Payments from Vieira to Zoe were made through wire transfers.
In an attempt to verify the authenticity of the emails, FrontPageAfrica emailed Vieira who attested that he had dealings with Zoe but lamented that he was duped by the Liberian.
According to Vieira, who is currently in the United States of America, he owns a corporation in the States known as Kingdom Group. He was lured into business transaction by the Reverend which led to payments in several thousands.
“Our corporation has been completely deceived and has given thousands to Hannaniah Zoe for his campaign under false pretenses,” he told FrontPageAfrica.
Vieira: “For example he called us earlier this year and stated he could not run unless all his back taxes were paid because Liberian law stated that if you owe any taxes you cannot enter the race.”
Vieira said his corporation paid US$8,000 in support of Zoe’s presidency.
“We sent him over US$7k so he could pay his taxes. He had lied to us and we fell all the way to almost the tune of US$80k in support for his presidency paid out in Western Union and wired direct deposits into his U.S. Chase account,” Vieira explained.
Several attempts to have Zoe speak on the allegation proved futile and he continuously shied away from FrontPageAfrica inquiry.
However, a lawyer who began working on legal documents necessary for the establishment of business proposed by Zoe and the investor to include the security firm and a mineral company confirmed to FrontPageAfrica that he was aware that Zoe and Vieira were partners trying to open businesses in Liberia.
Cllr. Roland Dahn said he worked on the business registration of mineral company.
Representing the both parties legal interest, Cllr. Dahn admitted having knowledge about the both companies, adding that he was able to do the business registration for the mineral company after FPA sought clarifications from lawyer.
Dahn noted that he’s not aware of the detail transactions between Zoe and Vieira, adding that he only played the role of a legal counsel as required.
The Liberian lawyer, who was also implicated by Vieira, expressed shock over the allegation.
He wrote via email in his response to Veira, a copy of which was shared with FrontPageAfrica: “I am totally surprised to learn from a Journalist from FrontPage Africa that I connived with Rev. Zoe to dupe you of your money.”
“I take exception to that kind of accusation. I received money to incorporate Kingdom Group and the work was done perfectly, a copy of the articles of incorporation is available.
“I also told the Journalist to visit the office of the Liberia Business Registry to ascertain the existence of Kingdom Group. You too may do the same. Besides the amount set for the incorporation I have not received any money from you for any other reason/purpose.
“I should therefore urge you to counter check your records and set the record straight. I do not know how you and Rev. Zoe met and what all have transpired between you and him. So, please don't get me mixed up with the relationship between you and him.”
The emails in the possession of this paper show that Rev. Zoe asked for US$5,000 from Vieira for Cllr. Dahn to process mineral license at the Ministry of Lands, Mines & Energy.
The exchange of emails between Vieira and Rev. Zoe
From: James Vierra
To: Roland Dahn, Hananiah Zoe
Subject: Funds sent for Lic to transport Diamonds
We just wired the funds to Hananiah’s acct to pay the fees of 5k to the ministry of land and mines for our lic to trans and export diamonds. Please provide me with a receipt as soon as possible for this transaction.
On Oct 9, 2015, at 9:26 PM, Hananiah Zoe wrote:
Hi Jim,
Attached is a partial registration documents for The Kingdom Group. This is great.
The security permit will be granted next week. This will allow you to bring in any equipment for the Kingdom Group operations in Liberia.
Roland was in and out of hospital today. We will make every effort to get the receipts for $10,000 for the export license for Kingdom Holdings Enterprise to you this weekend.
Additionally, the documentation of the 45% ownership of the Kingdom Holdings Enterprise, all is in place. Roland needs to legalize it. These will be my priority this weekend.
I am also attaching the 45% outstanding ownership shares with Kingdom Holdings Enterprise that you now own. I am excited about other possibilities concerning the diamond process for our November trip to New York.
Our tickets to New York will cost less than $2,300.00 each. My phones are not with me yet as they are being charged away from home, though we just got the city power on. I will try and see if we can skype on my computer.
Sincerely,
Thanks and best regard with God's Grace.
On Oct 7, 2015, at 9:02 AM, Roland Dahn wrote:
Hi Jim & Rev. Zoe,
The registration document for Kingdom Group Liberia is ready. The next stage is to apply for permit from the Ministry of Justice which application I have already drafted and will be submitted tomorrow. I shall provide update on any development at the Ministry.
Thanks and best regards,
Cllr. Dahn
On Fri, Sep 4, 2015 at 10:50 AM, Roland Dahn wrote:
Thanks James, I will call Rev. right away.
God bless you.
Roland
On Thu, Sep 3, 2015 at 11:27 PM, James Vierra wrote:
The reverend already has a copy of my passport I will send you my wife’s.
Thank you
On Thu, Sep 3, 2015 at 10:24 AM, Roland Dahn wrote:
Thanks James. I pray that God sail you safely as you travel back home. I will need one passport side photos each you and your wife. It is a requirement that shareholders of company attach same to the application to the Liberia Business Registry.
Just send them thru my box. I will then down load and attach same to mine send them. I have already sent the document itself and only awaiting for the other requirement I just mentioned to you.
Roland F. Dahn
He never showed proof or provided any receipts for our Kingdom office rental, he did say that we were licensed to rent the office in his home which is directly outside before you enter his house on the left.
From: James Vierra
Subject: Kingdom- Discussions today
Date: September 10, 2015 at 2:17:57 PM PDT
To: Hananiah zoe
I am really glad that we are getting all of these details worked out for our export license. Just a few things that I need form you this week.
Please provide me a receipt for the Nigeria ticket so I can get this to our CFO.
Can you help with my visa for my next visit, are you still meeting on Saturday to discuss my diplomatic papers?
My plan is to fly in the week of October 4th and I would like to meet with the financial backers in Nigeria on Wed if they want to move forward with our services.
Please send me a copy of the new interest in Kingdom Holdings and the percentages of ownership.
If we cannot get the 5k for our license I will wire 5k additional tomorrow, I will need receipts right away for our book keeping purposes as some of this money is coming out of my personal account and I must account for all funds sent to you.
Please provide me a copy of the contract that we will have persons sign with us for transporting precious metals and gems. I assume all agreements will be with Kingdom Holdings correct?
Looking forward to seeing you again,