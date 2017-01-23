Lofa County By-Election: NEC Qualifies Nine Candidates

Monrovia – The final listing of candidates qualified to participate in the Lofa County District #9 by-election has been released, according to a statement by the National Elections Commission (NEC).

According to the press release, a total of nine candidates have been qualified to participate in the pending by-election which fills the vacancy left behind as a result of the death of Eugene Fallah Kpakar.

In the release said by Joseph Nyesuah, Acting Director of Communications, the NEC qualified nine candidates including eight political parties and one female independent candidate.

The release of the names of the nine candidates is in keeping with its official key electoral dates for the lower Lofa District Number One by-election.

The by-election in lower Lofa County is slated for February 28 this year.

Those qualified are, Jeremiah Saah Borlay of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction; James T.O. Peter of the Alternative National Congress; William Tamba Kamba Sr. of the Movement for Economic Empowerment; and William Saah Kettor of the Unity Party as candidates qualified to participate in the by-election.

The release named the rest of the candidates as, Joseph Tamba Machulay Sr., of the Liberia Transformation Party; Francis Sakila Nyumahn Sr. of the Union of Liberia Democrats; William Saa Tamba of the Liberty Party; Tamba Damacious Saysay of the All Liberian Party; and Female candidate Elizabeth Tamba, Independent Candidate.

The statement however noted that the NEC has officially declared political campaign period open.

“The political campaign period which runs from January 23 and ends at midnight February 26, 2017 is in line with NEC official key electoral dates released for the lower Lofa County by-election,” the NEC communication stated.