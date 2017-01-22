‘I’ve Fought Liberia’s Battle for 50 Years’, Liberian President Reminds Liberians in Final Message

Monrovia – President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has kicked off her Annual Message declaring Monday that she is proud of her contributions to Liberia and her presidency in the past 11 years.

Exercising her final delivery of the Annual Message Monday, the Liberian leader declared: "I am 78 years and I've fought Liberia's battle for more than 50 years".

The Annual Message is in keeping with Article 58 of the 1986 Liberian Constitution, which, among others, mandates Her to present the administration's Annual Report on the nation's state of affairs, as well as Legislative agenda on the fourth working Monday in January of each year for the next session.

President Sirleaf is challenging citizens to vote responsibly in the upcoming legislative and presidential elections. "We have young people who have never known war", Sirleaf proclaimed as she proclaimed that the national legislature has passed some 400 acts since she the government came to office in 2006.

Responding to a wave of recent condemnation of the government’s rigid tax regime, the president said: “High tax concessions must apply and Liberians must be willing to pay their taxes.”

