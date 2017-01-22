Saint or Sinner: Interpretations Divided As EJS Delivers Final Annual Message

Monrovia – Depending on who you listen to, Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf is either a sin or a sinner. Ahead of the President’s final Annual Message Monday, key aides were busy trumpeting her achievements while critics and stakeholders were digging holes into declared accomplishments.

Outside the Capitol building where the president is due to speak any moment from now, Lenn Eugene Nagbe, Minister of Information, Culture Affairs and Tourism told FrontPageAfrica that the Sirleaf-led government had paved more roads than any government from the time of Joseph JJ Roberts.

“Check! This government has paved more roads per kilometers the records are there. Our major challenge has been the fact that we have experienced three major assaults on the economy: The economic slowdown in 2013, Ebola and the global slump in the prices of our major commodities in spite of those challenges we have managed to keep development going.”

But Mr. Abdullai Kamara, former President of the Press Union of Liberia says he is looking toward hearing the president provided answers to the inflation in the country "I Want her to take actions to respond to the inflation. The Liberian Dollar has declined by more than 25%, there must be actions to ensure that ordinary people have opportunities to benefit from their income."

Mary Broh, head of the General Services Agency(GSA) and long-time Sirleaf aide boasted of the President’s achievements. “We can boast of new roads people can drive from here to Buchanan and Ganta. We hope that these achievements made by Madam Sirleaf will be built upon by the next government. Broh who says she is supporting Vice President Boakai’s bid for the presidency is looking forward to the election this year. “Let's see where we are headed to election; it’s too early to call.”

Mr. Harrison Karnweah, one of several current officials on the list of potential VP to Boaka and a number of opposition political parties pointed to infrastructures under Sirleaf’s watch: “This government has made enormous gains in the development of roads. Coming out of civil war which lasted for more than 15 years you can see that revenue has been a major challenge of this government, with so many debts to pay.”

Mr. Karnweah added: “The source of money to do what she's doing has been her biggest challenge. Corruption remain a major challenge in the society including our homes and the problem is some of us Liberians are afraid to expose our friends. If the president gets to know that her official is doing the wrong thing she will take care of it.”

For his part, Mr. Cletus Sieh, a former Minister of Information, said the Sirleaf term has been very historic and speaks to the long democratic distance traveled. “The sitting president who is not up for reelection is about to address the nation through the legislature. I am proud for such a milestone. Long live Liberia.”

Mr. Sieh explained that the current economic crisis Liberia is facing is due to the ongoing global meltdown and not just Liberia alone. "Our situation is exacerbated by the low prices of our major exports; iron ore and rubber. However, much has been achieved by this Government.”

Asked how thinks the President would be remembered when she leaves power, Sieh taking a pause, said, “this president would be remembered as a very tolerant leader who promoted freedom of speech and of the press and one who kept the peace and built the foundation for the upward March of our nation.”