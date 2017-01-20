‘No Government has done as much as we have’, Says Liberian President Sirleaf

Monrovia – President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said her government has done well over the last few years of her administration adding: “No government has done as much as we have, and no government will do as much as we have done,” she said.

President Sirleaf made the statement on Friday, January 20, 2017 at a one-day Unity Party Jamboree and Retreat on Elections Preparedness held at the National Headquarters of the Unity Party in Congo Town where she had gone to sensitize partisans and supporters of the ruling Unity Party on voter’s registration.

President Sirleaf said among other things that those who do not believe - should go and check the records as proof by the many development and achievements of her administration. She said Liberian will be proud of the Unity Party and their votes when she gave account of her stewardship because according to her no government has done as much as she has done.

President Sirleaf who is also Chairperson of the Authority of ECOWAS said ECOWAS is close to finding a solution in The Gambia political impasse – emphasizing: “We are close to reaching the finishing line of The Gambia situation and the success of doing so without any war, without any destruction, will be to Liberia’s credit because I’ve been part of that,” she said.

She commended the Organizing Committee of the Unity Party for organizing the Jamboree and all of the partisans who have come from far and near to be strong

Also speaking, Vice President Joseph N. Boakai and Standard Bearer of the ruling Unity Party called on all partisans and supporters to turn out and register during the Voter’s registration, which begins 1st February and ends March 7, 2017 for the Presidential and Representative elections slated for October of 2017.

In separate remarks, the Chairman of the governing Unity Party, Mr. Wilmot J. N. Paye, Senator Thomas Grupee of Nimba County as well as the representatives of the Youth and Women Congresses, county officials and various auxiliaries of the ruling Unity Party thanked President Sirleaf for her leadership and urged all supporters and the partisans of UP to turnout and register and be part of the upcoming voter’s registration cum elections. The occasion was graced by senior government officials, UP partisans, well-wishers among others.