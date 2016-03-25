Liberian National Police to Get Affordable Homes

Monrovia - The National Housing Authority (NHA) and the Liberia National Police on Wednesday January 18, 2017 signed an agreement in providing affordable housing units for officers of the Liberia National Police.

Report by Bettie K. Johnson Mbayo

Signing on behalf of the NHA, Prince Wleh, Acting Managing Director, said 33 homes are being provided by the Housing Authority and it is geared towards empowering officers who feel ostracized.

He said the mandate of the NHA calls for building affordable housing units for citizens across the country.

Wreh said the NHA is the social arm of the government and an asset which promotes individual and collective dignity, privacy and security in the economic sphere, adding that housing contributes to employment creation and labor productivity, community economic development and capital formation both the micro and macroeconomic levels.

“Our goal is to make sure that every citizen of this country has their own house."

"As it relates to purchasing one of our units at an affordable price, we remain committed to providing the best, and affordable housing to our citizens; it is also part of our work at the NHA”, he added.

He disclosed that there are personnel of the Police who are going through the full process and will be eligible to have the housing.

Wreh said while there are terms and conditions which apply, it will be discussed with the parties involved.

Out of the 70 housing units, the low income officers are expected to occupy 33.

Representing the Liberia National Police, the Inspector General of the Liberia National Police, Gregory Buster Coleman commended the NHA and President Sirleaf for the initiative.

“It was a dream for so many years and I’m glad that officers who have strived and put their lives on the frontlines are expected to get a decent home - I mean to own a home,” Coleman’s.

He clarified that no commission officers will have access to the units but low income officers ranging from patrolman and chief inspectors.

The IG furthered that officers will pay their mortgages per the terms provided by the National Housing Authority.

He said the LNP leadership is collaborating with companies and entities to provide furniture in the units something he said will bring boost to the officers.

“We are concerned about the welfare of the officers and we are trying to ease the condition they are faced with, so we are so very happy for this offer,” he added.

The unit set price is twenty thousand United States Dollars but will be discussed between the LNP and the NHA