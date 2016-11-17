Senator Jewel Howard-Taylor Wants Female Asprants Work Harder

Monrovia - Bong County Senator, Jewel Howard Taylor has called on women in politics in the country to work harder than their male counterparts in order to be elected during the October general and Presidential elections.

Report by J.H. Webster Clayeh - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The Bong County Senator made this remark during a one day strategic dialogue on women’s political leadership at the Monrovia City Hall on Tuesday.

During the dialogue, many women complained about the challenges they face in order to get the thirty percent female participation in the Legislature but the two times Bong County Senator cautioned them to be ready for the process.

“Sometime we heard women keep saying we got nothing, we got nothing; and the truth of the matter is we must have something to begin this process”, she said.

“Let stop playing, no one will give you a hundred percent of what you need; you need to go out there and lobby for your own money and get ready for the process.”

“The men are making their T-shirt and they are doing all their things small, small and putting it down and we are still arguing and waiting for some godfathers somewhere to bring the money and give it to us and that will not happen.”

“There will be some support, but the work that you need to do is to ensure women are elected. You will have to do it in order to make sure that we have equal asset and equal opportunity.”

Although the thirty percent women representation in political leadership is not definite, the co-chairperson of the National Elections Commission Sarah Jegede-Toe, said the NEC has called on political parties in the country to make sure thirty percent of their nomination is women.

“Definitely, if they (political parties) do not come with thirty percent women, we will not take their nomination,” Madam Toe said.

The NEC Co-chair also warned that any candidate who will contest and lose their party primary will not be eligible to go on another party ticket to contest the forthcoming October general and Presidential elections.

Emmanuel Tulay, head of interparty committee, also called on women to see themselves as popular force contrary to what their male counterparts usually say.

Citing a case study, he said President Sirleaf has championed the cause for women participation in politics not only in Africa but the world at large.

“So, you need to take advantage of that, and don’t just put yourselves only at that legislative seats. Move and compete for the standard bearer ship of these parties,” Tullay said.

Also in attendance was the Chairman of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) Nathaniel McGill. He said the CDC is committed to ensure the participation of women.