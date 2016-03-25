Liberia National Police Memorializes 800 Fallen Police Officers

Monrovia - The Liberian National Police has memorialized fallen officers who served the force and country diligently.

Report by Bettie K. Johnson Mbayo

The memorial ceremony took place over the weekend at the Tubman United Methodist Church in Paynesville.

The solemn ceremony brought together several heads of various security apparatus, including Justice Minister Frederick Cherue, Rose Stryker of the Executive Protection Service (EPS), and Isatu Bah-Kenneth of the Bureau of Immigration and Naturalization along with past Inspector General, Assistant and Deputy Directors of the Liberia National Police.

The Police recognized the role of Charles Alphonso Caine who was the founding father of the LNP and built its headquarters though he was never a Police officer.

He died 1991. Eight hundred fallen officers were also memorialized.

Wreaths were laid over the tomb bearing his remains in New Kru Town, Bushrod Island.

At a special service held at the Tubman United Methodist Church hosted several law enforcement officers, Rev. Henry McDonald Deshield who spoke on the theme “A life of remembrance”, urged officers to live a life of dignity and respect.

“What you are doing is not a waste but do it with pride and dignity so that you may be remembered like your friends here today."

"They started the race with you and people who overtake others should always leave a legacy.”

Minister of Justice Cllr. Frederick Cherue recalled that the service is the first of its kind. He called on officials of other law enforcement agencies to follow the path of the Police.

“Thanks to the LNP for starting something which we could regularly do. I mean a year or two will bring pride to the families who lost their relatives in the line of duty, because we have to recognize their foot prints,” Min. Cherue said.

He added that the Ministry recognizes the insults and assault officers receive from the public, but such should not serve as a hindrance in performing their job professionally.

Cllr. Cherue admonished officers to keep in the line of duties as the job calls for professionalism.

Also UNPOL Commissioner, Simon Blatchly recommitted the organization to helping the Police force so to minimize the numerous challenges they face.

nspector General of the Liberia National Police Gregory Coleman said the memorial service was not about those who died but their families who suffered the loss.

He added the sacrifices made by the fallen officers were ultimate. He expressed appreciation to the former Inspector General of Police, Chris Massaquoi, who started the initiative.

“This is meant for the family who make the selfless sacrifice, because we may not be there every day but we stand with you and we say thank you for allowing your love one to make the sacrifice for the law enforcement, his job is not possible to perform without the needed support from family but we are glad you came.”

He furthered called on officers to live a life worth living remembering ethics and honor as the sacrifice daily.

“This is indeed is a difficult profession. We don’t see this as career, but our lives."

"So we come today to celebrate, honor those who served diligently and those who continue to serve the Police in service. I can say it is not a comfortable life but meaningful life,” Coleman asserted.

Massa Stewart, wife of one of fallen officer (Joshua Stewart) disclosed that her husband worked with the LNP for over 15 years.

“He died November 30, 2016 from a brief illness, today I am a widow of five children, but the program has given the space to us for to remember the role played by our love ones,” she stated.