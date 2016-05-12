Presidential Task Force to Seek FBI Intervention to Arrest, Deport Willie Belleh

Monrovia – The Special Presidential Task Force investigating and prosecuting individuals named in The Deceivers – the Global Witness Report which brought to light the biggest corruption scandal known in Liberia’s history is contemplating on seeking the intervention of FBI in the United States to arrest and deport Willie Belleh, former Chairman of the Public Procurement Concession Commission (PPCC).

Mr. Belleh who formed part of the second batch of indictees was indicted along former minister of lands, mines & energy Eugene Shannon (Big Boy 1), former lands & mines minister for operations, E.C.B. Jones (Big Boy 2), and Morris Saytumah, former Minister of State for Legal and Economic Affairs.

The trio was indicted on indicted on December 28, 2016 by the Taskforce.

Shannon, Jones and Saytumah have appeared before the Court and filed their respective criminal appearance bonds.

However, Belleh was nowhere to be found to receive the indictment as it was reported that had travelled to the United States of America.

It is not clear as to when Belleh left the country but the Taskforce is expected to either seek the intervention of FBI or wait till he returns and effect his arrest.

Belleh is alleged in the Global Witness report to have received US$10,000 for his role in ensuring that the relevant section of the draft Act favorable to Sable Mining is maintained in the final version and to ensure its passage.

Emails exchanges purportedly between Belleh and Cllr. Sherman quotes Belleh as writing: “I met with the President on the night of August 5, 2010 along with the Minister of Justice”.

"On August 6, 2010 another email stating - “We finally got the revised PPCC Act completed. The Minister of Justice and I met with the President last night and reviewed areas of concern to her. She approved.

The document has been forwarded to the National legislature. It is expected to be fast tracked” was purportedly sent by Belleh to Sherman, the evidence revealed.

However, appearing before the Taskforce for interview on May 30, 2016, Prof. Belleh provided a written statement in which he denied receiving any money from Cllr. Sherman and also denied that he had been part of any conspiracy as alleged by Global Witness.

With reference to the email of August 5, 2010, he denied being the author of the email which emanated from his email address and account.

He identified and confirmed the email address and account as his but informed the investigators that his email was hacked at the time although he did not report it at the time.

He also provided a copy of his passport which purportedly shows that he was admitted into New York on June 17, 2010 and returned to Liberia on July 11, 2010. See attached statement of Prof. Willie Belleh.